Hungaroring WTCR: Norbert Michelisz takes another home pole

Michelisz grabs another home WTCR pole

Norbert Michelisz stormed to a second pole position in as many days in qualifying for the second and third World Touring Car Cup races at the Hungaroring.

The Hyundai driver beat the TCR qualifying lap record he set a day earlier with his shootout lap in Q3, and will head a BRC Racing i30 N one-two on the grid for Sunday's final race as team-mate Gabriele Tarquini qualified second.

Michelisz, who ran last in the shootout segment having set the fastest time in the earlier Q2 session, was 0.073 seconds slower than Tarquini through the first sector of his sole flying lap.

But the home favourite was ahead by the time he had come through the second sector, and his complete lap of 1m52.365s - the best part of three tenths faster than he had managed in Saturday's race one qualifying session - put him 0.442s clear of Tarquini.

Two of the three Munnich Motorsport Honda Civics will start Sunday's final race from the second row of the grid, with Esteban Guerrieri beating Saturday race winner Yann Ehrlacher to third in the shootout.

Benjamin Lessennes made the final part of qualifying in only his second WTCR race weekend, but did not reach the end of the pitlane in time for his pole position shootout effort and was shown a black flag after heading onto the track.

The Boutsen Ginion Honda driver will nevertheless start the final race of the weekend from fifth and, after being demoted from 10th in Saturday's opening race for a clash with James Thompson, scored his first WTCR point for advancing to Q3.

Lessennes' effort in Q2 meant there was no spot in the final part of qualifying for Yvan Muller, who was 0.261s behind the teenager in his YMR Hyundai, while James Thompson was seventh.

A late improvement from Mehdi Bennani - who was the best of the rest behind the Hyundais and Hondas - looked as though it had prevented a Hungarian starting the reversed-grid race from pole.

Story Continues

But Attila Tassi - driving a KCMG Honda Civic - jumped up to ninth after that, bumping fellow wildcard Daniel Nagy down to 10th and the head of an all-Hungarian front row on the reversed grid.

Michelisz grabs another home WTCR pole

NEWS UPDATE: Huff elevated to race two pole



Michelisz grabs another home WTCR pole

Tassi's improvement meant Rob Huff will start both Sunday races from 11th in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi.

Thed Bjork was the biggest casualty of the first part of qualifying, failing to advance after his fastest time was disallowed.

The 2017 World Touring Car champion had jumped up to sixth with four minutes of Q1 left on the clock, but had that time scrubbed off for exceeding track limits.

With the best of his tyres gone, Bjork was unable to improve thereafter and will be consigned to 20th on the grid for both races.

Among those failing to advance alongside Bjork were all six Audis - including the two WRT cars of Gordon Shedden and Jean-Karl Vernay - the Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giuliettas of Fabrizio Giovanardi and Gianni Morbidelli and both of the Peugeot 308TCRs.