Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Hamilton starts from pole as title race with Vettel hots up

Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest news and build-up, what time does it start, which TV channel, where can I watch it?

Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix with championship rival Sebastian Vettel down in fourth after an action-packed qualifying session.

Two thunderstorms hit the Hungaroring that shook up qualifying, and brought the best out of Hamilton as he left it late to snatch pole away from Mercedes teammate Valttero Bottas, who starts alongside him in second. Kimi Raikkonen claimed third, having at one point looked on course for his first pole in over a year, meaning both Ferraris start behind the Mercedes’ at a track that is supposed to favour them.

Red Bull endured a nightmare day as Max Verstappen could only manage seventh, but at least he made it out of Q2 whereas teammate Daniel Ricciardo failed to do so, leaving him in a lowly 13th. Fernando Alonso starts 11th in the McLaren on what is his 37th birthday, looking to bounce back from another disappointing day.

Follow the live action below...

What time does it start?

The Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway at 14:10 BST on Sunday 29 July.

Where can I watch it?

The race will be shown live at 14:10 BST.

Starting grid

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 35.658secs

2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:35.918

3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:36.186

4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:36.210

5 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:36.743

6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:37.591

7 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:38.032

8 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:38.128

9 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:39.858

10 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 1:40.593

11 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:35.214

12 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:36.442

13 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:36.506

14 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:37.075

15 Lance Stroll Williams No Time

16 Stoffel Vandoorne (Ned) McLaren 1:18.782

17 Charles Leclerc (Can) Sauber-Ferrari 1:18.817

18 Esteban Ocon Force India (Fra) 1:19.142

19 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:19.200

20 Sergey Sirotkin (Rus) Williams 1:19.301