Hungarian Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: latest times and weather updates from the Hungaroring

hungarian grand prix 2022 f1 live qualifying budapest news / British Formula One driver George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, - CHRISTIAN BRUNA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Qualifying from the Hungaroring begins at 3pm BST

Nicholas Latifi quickest in damp final practice, Charles Leclerc second

Guenther Steiner interview: Russian sponsors of Haas always paid their bills - but we had to change ​

02:33 PM

We might not get a wet qualifying session...

...but why not enjoy some pictures of F1 cars running in the rain anyway?

Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Williams FW44 Mercedes on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary - Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 30, 2022 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action leaves a trail of spray due to rain during practice - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

02:27 PM

The weather view from the back of the press box

This is where most of the rain came from earlier today. It's not exactly dark any more. My money would be on a dry session. It's a little darker over the other side of the track - where the main grandstand is on the pit straight - but no sign of rain at the moment.

A view of the clouds in the final sector of the track with the paddock in the foreground - The Telegraph

02:19 PM

Current constructor standings

02:13 PM

Driver standings heading into this round, top 10

02:03 PM

Current conditions at the track

At the moment the W Series race is happening and, although they (for some reason) began under the Safety Car, they are running on dry tyres. The track is dry on line and a bit damp off it. But nothing to suggest it would be anything but slicks for F1 cars at the moment.

There is around a 40 per cent chance of rain for qualifying as it stands, though it does not look too dark in the distance.

01:53 PM

Observations from final practice

Final practice is usually the best practice session from which to make conclusions. Not so today. It had rained heavily in the hour before FP3 began. Light rain then continued steadily for the first part of the session before easing off and stopping towards the end.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the third free practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 30, 2022 - AP

Sebastian Vettel binned it in the final 10 minutes, bringing out a red flag. Mercedes struggled with tyre warm-up as they have all season, really. Neither Hamilton or Russell were at all comfortable out there. It was a surprise to see Latifi cross the line and take the fastest time by 0.6sec over Leclerc but, really, that was due to him being pretty much the last man over the line.

01:47 PM

Times from (a wet) final practice an hour or so ago

Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1min 41.480secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:42.141 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:42.381 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:43.205 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:43.434 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:43.570 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:43.589 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:43.743 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:44.178 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:44.655 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:44.832 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:45.156 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:45.570 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:45.624 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:45.638 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.691 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:45.850 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:45.930 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:46.091 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:48.240

Story continues

01:26 PM

Formula One launches Drive It Out initiative

By Luke Slater

Formula One has launched a new initiative aimed at stopping abuse in the sport, calling for social media companies to do more to help online.

F1’s ’Drive It Out’ initiative comes three weeks after there were reports of sexist and homophobic abuse by spectators to other attendees at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Those reports left Lewis Hamilton feeling “disgusted and disappointed” and prompted Formula One to show messages on big screens urging fans at the track to treat each other with respect on race day.

In a video released on Sunday morning, all 20 drivers, FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali took part in voicing Drive It Out’s message.

"Formula One is all about competition and rivalry. But also respect. Respect as competitors, respect for our fans, respect for the whole F1 family,” the message began.

“Abuse of any kind is unacceptable. If you cannot be respectful then don't be part of our sport. We cannot let those who think they can abuse others get away with it. We have a duty to call this out and say 'no more'.

“We are acting as a community to block those who abuse others online. We won't allow abuse at our races. But we also need social media platforms to tackle abuse online head-on.

“Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans. We are united and ask you to join us in driving this out of all sport and society.”

F1 launched its ‘We Race As One’ initiative in 2020, which was along similar lines. One of its main aims was tackling inequality, yet it recently came under criticism by Hamilton.

Speaking after the reported abuse in Austria three weeks ago, the Mercedes driver questioned whether that particular F1 campaign made anything better in the sport.

"We Race As One was all good and well but it was just words," he said. "It didn't actually do anything. There was no funding towards anything."