F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2022: What time it starts today, how to watch and the latest odds
After a couple of races where he ate into championship leader Max Verstappen's lead, Charles Leclerc's crash and DNF from the lead in the French Grand Prix last week means he faces a mammoth task to become the 2022 world champion.
Red Bull's Verstappen now leads the Ferrari driver by 63 points heading into the final race before the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
When is it?
The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.
What time does it start?
First and second practice are done and dusted, so that just leaves Saturday and Sunday's running. Third and final practice is at noon on Saturday with qualifying at 3pm.
The Hungarian Grand Prix itself begins at 2pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 12.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year. Their qualifying program starts at 7.30pm on Saturday with race coverage at 6.30pm.
What were the times after second practice?
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 18.445secs
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:18.662
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:18.676
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:18.728
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:18.872
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:19.049
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:19.253
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.355
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:19.397
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.411
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.547
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.605
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:19.614
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:19.702
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.730
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:19.818
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:19.985
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:20.488
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.521
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:20.615
What are the championship standings?
What do we know about the Circuit Paul Ricard?
Circuit length: 4.381km
First grand prix: 1986
Laps: 70
Race distance: 306.63km
Race lap record: 1:16.627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2020)
2021 winner: Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Number of corners: 14
Overtaking chances: Pretty slim, to be honest. It's (perhaps unfairly) known as Monaco without the walls. Still, going into turn one with the aid of DRS is the best place.
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 6/4
Charles Leclerc 6/5
Carlos Sainz 11/2
Lewis Hamilton 10/1
Sergio Perez 20/1
George Russell 25/1