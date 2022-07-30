F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2022: What time it starts today, how to watch and the latest odds

Alpine's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso competes during first practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary, on July 29, 2022 - AFP
Alpine's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso competes during first practice session ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary, on July 29, 2022 - AFP

Introducing Telegraph Sport's new newsletter - Formula 1: The Racing Line. Landing in your inbox on the Monday after each race, it provides the perfect recap of the weekend. Sign up here.

After a couple of races where he ate into championship leader Max Verstappen's lead, Charles Leclerc's crash and DNF from the lead in the French Grand Prix last week means he faces a mammoth task to become the 2022 world champion.

Red Bull's Verstappen now leads the Ferrari driver by 63 points heading into the final race before the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

When is it?

The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.

What time does it start?

First and second practice are done and dusted, so that just leaves Saturday and Sunday's running. Third and final practice is at noon on Saturday with qualifying at 3pm.

The Hungarian Grand Prix itself begins at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 12.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year. Their qualifying program starts at 7.30pm on Saturday with race coverage at 6.30pm.

What were the times after second practice?

  1. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 18.445secs

  2. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:18.662

  3. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:18.676

  4. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:18.728

  5. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:18.872

  6. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:19.049

  7. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:19.253

  8. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.355

  9. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:19.397

  10. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.411

  11. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.547

  12. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.605

  13. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:19.614

  14. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:19.702

  15. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.730

  16. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:19.818

  17. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:19.985

  18. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:20.488

  19. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.521

  20. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:20.615

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about the Circuit Paul Ricard?

  • Circuit length: 4.381km

  • First grand prix: 1986

  • Laps: 70

  • Race distance: 306.63km

  • Race lap record: 1:16.627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2020)

  • 2021 winner:  Esteban Ocon, Alpine

  • Number of corners: 14

  • Overtaking chances:  Pretty slim, to be honest. It's (perhaps unfairly) known as Monaco without the walls. Still, going into turn one with the aid of DRS is the best place.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 6/4

  • Charles Leclerc 6/5

  • Carlos Sainz 11/2

  • Lewis Hamilton 10/1

  • Sergio Perez 20/1

  • George Russell 25/1

