Hungarian Grand Prix, F1 live: latest news and updates as George Russell starts from pole
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Max VerstappenDutch-Belgian racing driver
- Lewis HamiltonBritish racing driver
Race at the Hungaroring begins at 2pm BST with George Russell on pole
Carlos Sainz in second and Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari
Lando Norris fourth, Lewis Hamilton seventh, Max Verstappen 10th
Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix decision
01:24 PM
Current conditions
Track temperature: 27.2c
Air temperature: 19.1
Humidity: 67.0
Is there a chance of rain? Yes, a chance of it. There is some not too far away but it doesn't mean it will rain or that heavily at the track. It's a shower at worst. Most likely.
01:20 PM
PIT LANE IS OPEN
40 minutes until the lights go out for the formation lap. An update on the current conditions and expected conditions in the race shortly.
01:17 PM
First-time winners at the Hungaoring
Sadly no image of Damon Hill winning here in 1993, so you will just have to imagine that for yourself.
Can George Russell add his name to this list?
01:11 PM
FINAL STARTING GRID
1. RUS 2. SAI
3. PER 4. NOR
5. OCO 6. ALO
7. HAM 8. BOT
9. RIC 10. VER
11. PER 12. ZHO
13. MAG 14. STR
15. MSC 16. TSU
17. ALB 18. VET
19. LAT
PIT LANE: GAS
01:02 PM
Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix decision
Former FIA race director Michael Masi has revealed that he received death threats and felt like "the most hated man in the world" after last year’s Formula One season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Read the full news story here.
12:59 PM
A few parish notices
Pierre Gasly will start from the pit lane after a power unit change and both Red Bulls have done similar, but take no penalty.
12:55 PM
Current constructor standings
12:49 PM
Current driver standings after 12 rounds: Top 10
12:37 PM
Can George Russell 'drive off into the sunset' today to take his maiden F1 win?
Yesterday was a fantastic, thrilling day at the Hungaroring. There had been rain earlier in the day but, despite the lack of wet running, the end result was a mixed up grid indeed. George Russell was superb, mastering the track to take his maiden pole position and his Mercedes' team's first pole since the 2021 season. This is a track that has seen a lot of maiden victories in Formula One - Damon Hill, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, Heikki Kovalainen and Esteban Ocon. Can Russell nail his start and take his first victory here, too?
After his pole on Saturday, Briton Russell said that he was not going to think too far ahead.
"We take each day at a time and not get carried away with yourself and you just focus on step by step," he said. he Mercedes care had been better in race trim than in qualifying trim, but perhaps this weekend will buck that trend.
"We know we have relatively speaking a faster race car than we do a qualifying car. If that’s going to be the case again this weekend I’ll be very shocked because I think we just absolutely nailed today 100 per cent and got every last millisecond out of it.”
Certainly, Russell was not thinking about how to defend the lead too much, either, though he acknowledged that the race pace of the W13 on this track is a big unknown.
“Hopefully we’re not planning to defend and we’ll just drive off into the sunset. The guys around me, even Max, are not going to make it easy. As I said generally speaking we have a faster race car. It’s still a circuit that if you have a faster race car it counts for more than if you have a faster qualifying car.”
“Our high-fuel pace was probably the worst it’s ever been yesterday. Ferrari were pretty exceptional. "
On overall pace Ferrari were the team who looked to have the quickest car. Perhaps Russell produced a lap of phenomenal speed? Well, we will have to wait to find out, but not too much longer. Red Bull will be starting 10th and 11th but unless something strange happens it seems unlikely that they will be able to get involved in the fight for victory.