Hungarian Grand Prix, F1 live: latest news and updates as George Russell starts from pole

Luke Slater
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Max Verstappen
  • Lewis Hamilton
hungarian grand prix 2022 f1 live budapest race news george russell /&nbsp; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes ands George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes wave to the crowd on the drivers parade ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary
01:24 PM

Current conditions

Track temperature: 27.2c
Air temperature: 19.1
Humidity: 67.0

Is there a chance of rain? Yes, a chance of it. There is some not too far away but it doesn't mean it will rain or that heavily at the track. It's a shower at worst. Most likely.

01:20 PM

PIT LANE IS OPEN

40 minutes until the lights go out for the formation lap. An update on the current conditions and expected conditions in the race shortly.

01:17 PM

First-time winners at the Hungaoring

Sadly no image of Damon Hill winning here in 1993, so you will just have to imagine that for yourself.

Spain's Fernando Alonso of Renault celebrates while crossing the finishing line to win the Hungarian Grand Prix...Spain's Fernando Alonso of Renault celebrates while crossing the finishing line to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, 24 August 2003
Honda's Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain celebrates after winning Hungarian Grand Prix...Honda's Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain celebrates with a team member after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest August 6, 2006
Heikki Kovalainen...epa01430066 Finnish Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of McLaren Mercedes celebrates with champagne on the podium after his victory of the Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring race track near Budapest, Hungary, 03 August 200 - EPA
Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon (R) celebrates with Alpine's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 1, 202 - AFP
Can George Russell add his name to this list?

01:11 PM

FINAL STARTING GRID

1. RUS 2. SAI
3. PER 4. NOR
5. OCO 6. ALO
7. HAM 8. BOT
9. RIC 10. VER
11. PER 12. ZHO
13. MAG 14. STR
15. MSC 16. TSU
17. ALB 18. VET
19. LAT

PIT LANE: GAS

01:02 PM

Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix decision ​

Former FIA race director Michael Masi has revealed that he received death threats and felt like "the most hated man in the world" after last year’s Formula One season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Read the full news story here.  

12:59 PM

A few parish notices

Pierre Gasly will start from the pit lane after a power unit change and both Red Bulls have done similar, but take no penalty.

12:55 PM

Current constructor standings

12:49 PM

Current driver standings after 12 rounds: Top 10

12:37 PM

Can George Russell 'drive off into the sunset' today to take his maiden F1 win?

Yesterday was a fantastic, thrilling day at the Hungaroring. There had been rain earlier in the day but, despite the lack of wet running, the end result was a mixed up grid indeed. George Russell was superb, mastering the track to take his maiden pole position and his Mercedes' team's first pole since the 2021 season. This is a track that has seen a lot of maiden victories in Formula One - Damon Hill, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, Heikki Kovalainen and Esteban Ocon. Can Russell nail his start and take his first victory here, too?

After his pole on Saturday, Briton Russell said that he was not going to think too far ahead.

"We take each day at a time and not get carried away with yourself and you just focus on step by step," he said.  he Mercedes care had been better in race trim than in qualifying trim, but perhaps this weekend will buck that trend.

"We know we have relatively speaking a faster race car than we do a qualifying car. If that’s going to be the case again this weekend I’ll be very shocked because I think we just absolutely nailed today 100 per cent and got every last millisecond out of it.”

Pole position qualifier George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary - Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Certainly, Russell was not thinking about how to defend the lead too much, either, though he acknowledged that the race pace of the W13 on this track is a big unknown.

“Hopefully we’re not planning to defend and we’ll just drive off into the sunset. The guys around me, even Max, are not going to make it easy. As I said generally speaking we have a faster race car. It’s still a circuit that if you have a faster race car it counts for more than if you have a faster qualifying car.”

“Our high-fuel pace was probably the worst it’s ever been yesterday. Ferrari were pretty exceptional. "

On overall pace Ferrari were the team who looked to have the quickest car. Perhaps Russell produced a lap of phenomenal speed? Well, we will have to wait to find out, but not too much longer.  Red Bull will be starting 10th and 11th but unless something strange happens it seems unlikely that they will be able to get involved in the fight for victory.

