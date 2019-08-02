Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Bottas hits trouble

Scott Mitchell
motorsport.com

's Ferrari.

The trio was covered by 0.166s of a second around the 2.7-mile circuit as completed the top four.

to kick-start Haas's weekend with the fifth-fastest time.

The session began with a high risk of rain and a few drops fell in the first sector almost as soon as running started.

That did not translate into a downpour though and most teams were able to continue with their early installations uninterrupted.

However, Mercedes committed to changing Bottas's engine after two exploratory laps, which mean he sat out the rest of the session.

The team reported a problem with Bottas's original engine that it could not trace, so switched to another Friday engine already in the pool to give itself more time to analyse the issue.

Vettel headed the chase of Hamilton for much of the session, 0.166s behind, before Verstappen managed to improve his own time by a tenth to edge ahead of the Ferrari by just 0.001s.

Verstappen escaped two spins in the session without harm: he lost the rear of his Red Bull exiting the final corner early on, then towards the end found himself facing the wrong way on the run-off for the 90-degree right hander at the start of the final sector.

Leclerc was well adrift of the leading times after a scruffy lap on soft tyres left him 1.1s off the pace, and though he made a modest improvement before the session's ended he could not climb above Magnussen and ended up 0.955s off the pace.

.

completed the top 10 for Alfa Romeo.

Though teammate Magnussen was fifth, equipped with Haas's latest upgrade introduced in Germany last week, struggled in the second Haas and finished outside the top 10.

Grosjean is running the aero spec Haas started the season with as the team bids to get a better understanding of its race-pace problems.

However, Grosjean reported he had "everything: understeer, oversteer, it's like Monza wings" during the session, and wound up 12th-fastest.

At the tail end of the field, .

Early in the session, Stroll had a spin onto the grass exiting the chicane in the middle of the lap, but like Verstappen avoided any damage.

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 W10 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W10 EQ Power+

Mercedes

41

1'17.233

2

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB15
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB15

Red Bull

28

1'17.398

0.165

3

Germany
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari SF90
Ferrari SF90

Ferrari

25

1'17.399

0.166

4

France
France

Pierre Gasly

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB15
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB15

Red Bull

25

1'17.682

0.449

5

Denmark
Denmark

Kevin Magnussen

Haas-Ferrari VF-19
Haas-Ferrari VF-19

Haas

31

1'17.942

0.709

6

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari SF90
Ferrari SF90

Ferrari

29

1'18.188

0.955

7

Germany
Germany

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault R.S.19
Renault R.S.19

Renault

31

1'18.417

1.184

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

McLaren-Renault MCL34
McLaren-Renault MCL34

McLaren

34

1'18.531

1.298

9

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren-Renault MCL34
McLaren-Renault MCL34

McLaren

23

1'18.702

1.469

10

Finland
Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo

32

1'18.787

1.554

11

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault R.S.19
Renault R.S.19

Renault

30

1'18.894

1.661

12

France
France

Romain Grosjean

Haas-Ferrari VF-19
Haas-Ferrari VF-19

Haas

32

1'18.973

1.740

13

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Daniil Kvyat

Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda STR14
Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda STR14

Toro Rosso

33

1'18.982

1.749

14

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda STR14
Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda STR14

Toro Rosso

28

1'19.223

1.990

15

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

Racing Point-Mercedes RP19
Racing Point-Mercedes RP19

Racing Point

20

1'19.325

2.092

16

Italy
Italy

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo

24

1'19.488

2.255

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

George Russell

Williams-Mercedes FW42
Williams-Mercedes FW42

Williams

33

1'19.649

2.416

18

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

Racing Point-Mercedes RP19
Racing Point-Mercedes RP19

Racing Point

34

1'19.722

2.489

19

Poland
Poland

Robert Kubica

Williams-Mercedes FW42
Williams-Mercedes FW42

Williams

30

1'20.322

3.089

20

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes F1 W10 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W10 EQ Power+

Mercedes

2

View full results

