Hungarian GP: Hamilton heads FP1, team-mate Bottas has engine issue
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix while Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Valtteri Bottas failed to post a time after an engine problem.
Hamilton headed a three-team fight at the top of the times in the first 90-minute session at the Hungaroring, besting the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari.
The trio was covered by 0.166 seconds around the 2.7-mile circuit as Pierre Gasly completed the top four.
Charles Leclerc was out of position in the second Ferrari in sixth and that, combined with Bottas's trouble, allowed Kevin Magnussen to kickstart Haas's weekend with the fifth-fastest time.
The session began with a high risk of rain and a few drops fell in the first sector almost as soon as running started.
That did not translate into a downpour though and most teams were able to continue with their early installations uninterrupted.
However, Mercedes committed to changing Bottas's engine after two exploratory laps, which mean he sat out the rest of the session.
The team reported a problem with Bottas's original engine that it could not trace, so switched to another Friday engine already in the pool to give itself more time to analyse the issue.
Vettel headed the chase of Hamilton for much of the session, 0.166s behind, before Verstappen managed to improve his own time by a tenth to edge ahead of the Ferrari by just 0.001s.
Verstappen escaped two spins without harm: he lost the rear of his Red Bull exiting the final corner early on, then towards the end of the session found himself facing the wrong way on the runoff for the 90-degree right hander at the start of the final sector.
Leclerc was well adrift of the leading times after a scruffy lap on soft tyres left him 1.1s off the pace, and though he made a modest improvement before the session's ended he could not climb above Magnussen and ended up 0.955s off the pace.
Nico Hulkenberg led Renault's charge in seventh, 0.475s slower than midfielder leader Haas but ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. Kimi Raikkonen completed the top 10 for Alfa Romeo.
Though team-mate Magnussen was fifth, equipped with Haas's latest upgrade introduced in Germany last week, Romain Grosjean struggled in the second Haas and finished outside the top 10.
Grosjean is again running the aero spec Haas started the season with as the team bids to get a better understanding of its race-pace problems.
However, Grosjean reported he had "everything: understeer, oversteer, it's like Monza wings" during the session, and wound up 12th.
At the tail end of the field, George Russell gave Williams early hope of fighting at the back of the midfield by lapping 2.4s off Hamilton's best and outpacing the Racing Point of Lance Stroll.
Early in the session, Stroll had a spin onto the grass exiting the chicane in the middle of the lap, but like Verstappen avoided any damage.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m17.233s
-
41
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
1m17.398s
0.165s
28
3
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m17.399s
0.166s
25
4
Pierre Gasly
Red Bull/Honda
1m17.682s
0.449s
25
5
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
1m17.942s
0.709s
31
6
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m18.188s
0.955s
29
7
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m18.417s
1.184s
31
8
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1m18.531s
1.298s
34
9
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren/Renault
1m18.702s
1.469s
23
10
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m18.787s
1.554s
32
11
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1m18.894s
1.661s
30
12
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
1m18.973s
1.740s
32
13
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m18.982s
1.749s
33
14
Alexander Albon
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m19.223s
1.990s
28
15
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m19.325s
2.092s
20
16
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m19.488s
2.255s
24
17
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
1m19.649s
2.416s
33
18
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m19.722s
2.489s
34
19
Robert Kubica
Williams/Mercedes
1m20.322s
3.089s
30
20
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
-
-
2
