Hungarian GP: Best of team radio

Sainz had something to say about marshals being slow to report rain

Sainz had something to say about marshals being slow to report rain Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “So currently all marshal posts are not reporting rain.”

Sainz: “The marshals must be having a beer then. Wheey!”



Verstappen takes his maiden pole

Verstappen takes his maiden pole Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “Better late than never mate, better late than never! Congratulations!”

Verstappen: “Ha ha ha. Yes boys! Come on! Yes! Aah, this feels good. This feels really good.”



Kvyat reported wind filtering through a closed visor

Kvyat reported wind filtering through a closed visor Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kvyat: “There is something that is blowing in my eyes too much. Like the wind. Too much wind in my eyes and the visor is fully shut so I don’t know where it comes from.”

Raikkonen’s steering wheel was “boiling hot” on the grid

Raikkonen’s steering wheel was “boiling hot” on the grid Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “I think in the future I don’t know does it make any difference, but maybe it’s not better, better not leave the [steering] wheel in the sun. it was boiling hot when I took it on my hands.”

Stroll joins the group of ‘leave me alone’ drivers

Stroll joins the group of ‘leave me alone’ drivers Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Giovinazzi now the car behind, Giovinazzi.”

Stroll: “You don’t have to tell me everything, I know it’s Giovinazzi behind me.”



Verstappen suffered more than Hamilton in the first stint

Verstappen suffered more than Hamilton in the first stint Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Verstappen: “I’ve gotta say once again now. I’m losing grip.”

Team: “And we have understood, Max.”



Hamilton didn’t have confidence in two-stop strategy initially

Hamilton didn’t have confidence in two-stop strategy initially Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hamilton: “What more can I do, man?”

Team: “Just keep the pressure on. Once you’ve got the temps up…”

Hamilton: “I can’t keep the pressure on!”





Ricciardo wasn’t pleased with Magnussen’s defending

Ricciardo wasn’t pleased with Magnussen’s defending Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Ricciardo: ”Alright, this ******* is taking the *****! Moving under braking.”

Team: “OK, we’re on it. We’re on it. Stay focused.”



Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Wow! Just wow, mate! What a drive! What a strategy! Only you could make that happen today mate. Awesome work today.”

Vowles: “Lewis, it’s James. Well done, mate! That was an incredible drive. Really, really impressive. You earned that!”

Hamilton: “Thank you so much James, Bono. You guys, thank you so much for this weekend. I know the last one was a difficult one, but really appreciate you continuing to push. And James, sorry I doubted that strategy. That was a tall mountain. That was definitely a toll order. But grateful we did it.”

Vowles: “Yeah, well done mate. We knew you had it in you.”

Hamilton: “Hoo hoo. Aah man, that feels good! That feels so good! I hope you’re feeling it too!”

Wolff: “Lewis this is Toto, we nearly **** our pants. Enjoy. Congratulations.”

Hamilton: “Hehehehehe.”

Wolff: “See you on the podium.”

Hamilton “I’m glad we don’t have to clean that up then.”

Team: “Yeah, me too. Ha ha.”



















Verstappen has to settle for second

Verstappen has to settle for second Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Yeah, they rolled the dice and it worked for them unfortunately. But you drove your heart you today, so well done.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, exactly. I mean P2 is still good. Good amount of points.”



What Vettel had to say after the race

What Vettel had to say after the race Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Vettel: “Yup, yup, yup buddy! Lightweeeeeight. Grazzie. That was a difficult one, a tough one, a long one. But hanging in there in the first stint paid off at the end so…”

'Smooth operator' Sainz beats Gasly to fifth

'Smooth operator' Sainz beats Gasly to fifth Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Great job, Carlos. P5 again, P5. If it didn’t feel great last time, it must feel pretty good today. Wonderful job all afternoon.”

Sainz: “You are damn right, Thomaso. Yes, vamos tio! Aah!”

Team: “Vamos”

Sainz: “Haha. I enjoyed a lot that one. Thank you guys. Thank you for this amazing first half of the season. Aah, we’re on a run! Come on! Tom, do you know what that was? That was a smoother operatorrrrrrrrrr! Smoooooooth operationnnnnnnnnnn!”

Team: “Carlos, check the radio, we seem to have picked up some dodgy music channel again!”

Sainz: “Na na na na na na na, na na na na na na. That’s better?”

Team: “Er, maybe.”













Ricciardo finishes a disappointing 14th

Ricciardo finishes a disappointing 14th Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Ricciardo: “I don’t know what I could have done with that guy there. I don’t know how many warnings he needs, but yeah.”

Team: “Yeah, understood. I saw you gave him what he deserved.”

