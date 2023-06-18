Hundreds without power in the River Park area in Fresno. When power will be restored

A power outage is affecting hundreds in Fresno Saturday evening.

The power outage started at 10:15 p.m., located in the River Park area.

The outage stretches from Nees Avenue and Audubon Drive to First Street and Friant Road.

At least 2,744 PG&E customers are without power and the estimated restoration is 1:45 p.m.

It’s unknown why the power is out, but PG&E is investigating the outage.