Hurricane Fiona is set to bring heavy rain, winds and storm surge to southwestern Newfoundland on Saturday. (Canadian Hurricane Centre - image credit)

Canadian Hurricane Centre

Hundreds of people living in the Port aux Basques area are without power Saturday morning as Hurricane Fiona approaches.

The Newfoundland Power website is showing 969 customers without power from Stephenville to Port aux Basques.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador