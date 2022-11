More than 600 customers in Atascadero are without power Tuesday, according to PG&E.

According to company’s outage map, 629 customers lost power around 4 p.m. The impacted area is south of both Traffic Way and Highway 41 and east of El Camino Real.

PG&E is currently assessing the cause of the outage.

Power is not expected to return until 10:30 p.m., according to PG&E.