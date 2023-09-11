All Wilko stores to close leaving 12,500 staff redundant

A general view of the Wilko store

All 400 Wilko stores will be closed by early October, resulting in more than 12,500 workers being made redundant, after a last-ditch rescue deal collapsed.

Administrators at PwC confirmed that they had not managed to agree a deal to save the Wilko stores, meaning that all shops and distribution centres will close within weeks.

The GMB union said the “death knell” had been sounded for the discount retailer, with Wilko’s entire pre-administration workforce, totalling 12,500 people, now facing redundancy.

PwC had already axed 1,600 of Wilko’s workforce and shuttered 52 stores, saying earlier this month that there was an “absence of viable offers for the whole business”.

The administrator said the remaining 10,196 workers who had roles in Wilko stores, distribution centres and support sites would now be made redundant.

It comes after it emerged on Monday that none of the remaining bidders interested in Wilko was planning to also take on its workers.

Canadian billionaire Doug Putman, who had pledged to secure jobs if his offer was successful, confirmed on Monday that he was no longer in the running to buy Wilko.

HMV owner Doug Putman pulled out of a deal to rescue Wilko stores in the face of rising costs - Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Administrators at PricewaterhouseCoopers have been holding talks with a host of suitors for the past few weeks, after pledging to try to find an offer that would “preserve as many jobs as possible”.

Zelf Hussain, the joint administrator, said: “Despite the significant and intensive efforts of both ourselves and Putman Investments – the remaining party interested in buying a significant part of the business as a going concern – a transaction could not be progressed due to the inability to reduce central infrastructure costs quickly enough to make a deal commercially viable.”

PwC said it would be supporting team members who were impacted over the coming weeks.

Talks remain ongoing with a number of bidders, but none of the offers includes keeping the stores open under the Wilko name or guaranteeing the future of its workers.

Nadine Houghton, the GMB national officer, said: “Wilko was far more than a brand, a retailer, or the products it sold, it was the thousands of loyal team members now facing an uncertain future.

“No worker caused the downfall of Wilko. But they will be the ones who will suffer – all as the owners get off scot-free. GMB will not stop campaigning for the owners of this debacle to be held to account.” Wilko has been owned by the Wilkinson family since it was founded in 1930.

Mr Putman, who also owns HMV, said he was no longer in talks to buy the Wilko stores because of rising costs.

He had initially planned to keep 300 stores open, although he later slimmed down his offer to 100. Mr Putman’s financial backer, Gordon Brothers, is understood to have pulled out of the deal last week, although the business tycoon was understood to be still looking at options to make a deal work late last week.

“It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern,” said Mr Putman on Monday.

“We had financing in place and received the full support of PwC, Wilko management and staff representatives, which we are deeply thankful for considering what a challenging time it has been for them.”

It follows reports of issues with suppliers, who were said to be demanding their debts be paid before agreeing to keep stocking the Wilko stores. It is thought that there were also added costs with trying to shift the legacy supply chain onto a new system.

Administrators are understood to still be in talks with other potential bidders, including Poundland and The Range.

However, if an agreement is struck, any stores which are bought would be rebranded, and would no longer trade as Wilko.

Any deal for the Wilko brand would only be online, meaning the Wilko name could continue to appear online, but would not be on the high street.

Last week, B&M bought 51 Wilko stores for £13m. That deal also did not include the staff who work at those stores.

