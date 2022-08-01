'Hundreds' unaccounted for in Kentucky

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The McKinney Fire continues to rage in California. And Browns QB Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after sexual-assault accusations.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Monday, which means it's time for Monday's news!

But first, would you try it? Hot dog flavored candy corn actually exists, and you can find it inside Brach’s new Tailgate Candy Corn. It's not for me, but maybe you'll like it. Check out some other exotic new flavors here.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

🌤  What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Death toll rises in Kentucky flooding; 'hundreds' unaccounted for

The death toll from devastating floods in Kentucky rose to 35 Monday as another round of storms threatens to bring even more rain to residents still trying to find their footing. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a minimum of "hundreds" of people remain unaccounted for. The death toll is expected to keep rising as search efforts continue this week. Rain and flood warnings, as well as a threat of high winds and hail, are complicating recovery and search efforts, Beshear said. All areas of the state impacted by the flooding are under severe storm potential Monday. Here's the latest.

A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022.
A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022.

Deshaun Watson suspended for six games after sex assault accusations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior "more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL." Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault. The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson. Read more.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

2 people found dead as McKinney Fire rages in California

Two people in the McKinney Fire’s path were found dead as California's largest wildfire of 2022 burned more than 50,000 acres in Klamath National Forest over the weekend, police said Monday. Keep reading for the latest updates.

Here's what we know:

  • Bodies discovered: Fire personnel found two bodies inside a burned vehicle parked in a residential driveway on Sunday morning, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The people were not identified.

  • How big is the fire? The McKinney Fire, which erupted Friday, grew to 86 square miles Monday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It threatens the town of Yreka, and about 2,000 residents were under evacuation orders.

  • What's to come: The densely forested region has experienced a severe drought, and the few brief showers expected over the area Monday may not be enough to help firefighters, AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. Any thunderstorm activity this week could feature lightning strikes that can spark additional fires, he said.

Flames burn near the Klamath River during the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, Calif., on July 31, 2022.
Flames burn near the Klamath River during the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, Calif., on July 31, 2022.

How will the obesity epidemic end? With kids

The path to addressing widespread obesity has to start in childhood, when habits are established, lessons are learned and capping weight gain remains realistic. At least half of all adult obesity starts in childhood. And even if adults gain just a few pounds a year, they are easily carrying 50 extra pounds by middle age. Research shows such weight is nearly impossible to lose. Read more about how experts and doctors believe policy and familial changes can help reduce childhood obesity and create lasting changes in the final part of USA TODAY’s “Rethinking Obesity” series.

🔍 Inside America's obesity epidemic: How weight (and weight loss) aren't so simple.

Real quick

Pelosi now expected to visit Taiwan, despite threats from China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan in the coming days, according to multiple media reports, defying threats of Chinese retaliation to make the first such high-level visit in 25 years. The precise timing of the trip is unclear. Some in Washington had expressed concerns that a visit by Pelosi would provoke China into attacking the self-governed island. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country. The U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without infuriating Beijing. The anticipated trip comes in spite of harsh warnings from China of unspecified "consequences" for visiting Taiwan. Keep reading.

A resident walks by a man reads a newspaper reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022.
A resident walks by a man reads a newspaper reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Laura L. Davis is an audience editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McKinney Fire, Kentucky flooding, Deshaun Watson, Nancy Pelosi. It's Monday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will Smith Shares Apology Video Following Oscars Incident

    Will Smith has released a five-minute apology video following the incident which took place at this...

  • Chris Rock Has 'Moved On' from Oscars Incident: 'He Doesn't Need to Talk' to Will Smith (Source)

    “This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris,” the insider said after the actor issued his first on-camera apology on Friday since he slapped the comedian at the Oscars

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei