'Hundreds' unaccounted for in Kentucky

Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The McKinney Fire continues to rage in California. And Browns QB Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after sexual-assault accusations.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Monday, which means it's time for Monday's news!

But first, would you try it? Hot dog flavored candy corn actually exists, and you can find it inside Brach’s new Tailgate Candy Corn. It's not for me, but maybe you'll like it. Check out some other exotic new flavors here.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Death toll rises in Kentucky flooding; 'hundreds' unaccounted for

The death toll from devastating floods in Kentucky rose to 35 Monday as another round of storms threatens to bring even more rain to residents still trying to find their footing. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a minimum of "hundreds" of people remain unaccounted for. The death toll is expected to keep rising as search efforts continue this week. Rain and flood warnings, as well as a threat of high winds and hail, are complicating recovery and search efforts, Beshear said. All areas of the state impacted by the flooding are under severe storm potential Monday. Here's the latest.

A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022.

Deshaun Watson suspended for six games after sex assault accusations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior "more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL." Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault. The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson. Read more.

Story continues

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

2 people found dead as McKinney Fire rages in California

Two people in the McKinney Fire’s path were found dead as California's largest wildfire of 2022 burned more than 50,000 acres in Klamath National Forest over the weekend, police said Monday. Keep reading for the latest updates.

Here's what we know:

Bodies discovered: Fire personnel found two bodies inside a burned vehicle parked in a residential driveway on Sunday morning, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The people were not identified.

How big is the fire? The McKinney Fire, which erupted Friday, grew to 86 square miles Monday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It threatens the town of Yreka, and about 2,000 residents were under evacuation orders.

What's to come: The densely forested region has experienced a severe drought, and the few brief showers expected over the area Monday may not be enough to help firefighters, AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. Any thunderstorm activity this week could feature lightning strikes that can spark additional fires, he said.

Flames burn near the Klamath River during the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, Calif., on July 31, 2022.

How will the obesity epidemic end? With kids

The path to addressing widespread obesity has to start in childhood, when habits are established, lessons are learned and capping weight gain remains realistic. At least half of all adult obesity starts in childhood. And even if adults gain just a few pounds a year, they are easily carrying 50 extra pounds by middle age. Research shows such weight is nearly impossible to lose. Read more about how experts and doctors believe policy and familial changes can help reduce childhood obesity and create lasting changes in the final part of USA TODAY’s “Rethinking Obesity” series.

🔍 Inside America's obesity epidemic: How weight (and weight loss) aren't so simple.

Real quick

Pelosi now expected to visit Taiwan, despite threats from China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan in the coming days, according to multiple media reports, defying threats of Chinese retaliation to make the first such high-level visit in 25 years. The precise timing of the trip is unclear. Some in Washington had expressed concerns that a visit by Pelosi would provoke China into attacking the self-governed island. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country. The U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without infuriating Beijing. The anticipated trip comes in spite of harsh warnings from China of unspecified "consequences" for visiting Taiwan. Keep reading.

China again threatens 'consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Why Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in the increasingly fraught US-China relationship.

A resident walks by a man reads a newspaper reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Laura L. Davis is an audience editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McKinney Fire, Kentucky flooding, Deshaun Watson, Nancy Pelosi. It's Monday's news.