Hundreds turn out to welcome NHL star Brandon Montour back home to Six Nations

He wasn’t carrying the Stanley Cup, but Brandon Montour was still treated like hockey royalty when the Florida Panthers defenceman came home to Six Nations of the Grand River on Thursday.

Several hundred people filled an Ohsweken banquet hall to greet Montour, whose clutch performance in the National Hockey League playoffs captivated a community proud to see one of their own succeeding on hockey’s biggest stage.

“It’s been a real inspiration for all of our athletes — knowing we come from a small community, but you can make it to the big time,” said Angel McNaughton after taking a photo of Montour with her seven-year-old son, Sawyer, wearing his Six Nations Minor Lacrosse jersey.

There are many players from Six Nations in the National Lacrosse League, McNaughton noted, and seeing Montour in the NHL further underscores the message that hard works pays off.

“If you keep plugging away and keeping up the hard work and focusing on your sport, you can make it and be very successful,” she said.

Montour echoed those sentiments in some words of advice for young athletes on the reserve.

“You have to work extremely hard at the craft,” he said. “You’ve got to love what you do. That’s the biggest thing.”

Montour started as a lacrosse player and said the skills from that sport “translate to hockey.”

“Such a fast sport. The competitiveness. I feel like lacrosse has brought that out in me,” he said, adding with a smile, “Sometimes I take a few too many cross-checking penalties, and that could be because of lacrosse.”

Montour said it was “awesome” to get words of encouragement from family and friends back home as the Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup finals. Each game was an event on Six Nations, with community members gathering for large watch parties.

“I’m very grateful,” Montour said. “Any time I hear that, it gives me that extra boost of wanting to play hard and play for them.”

Elected council sold lawn signs in the shape of Montour’s red Panthers jersey during the playoffs and raised $10,000, which was divided between the six minor sports associations on the reserve — hockey, figure skating, softball, lacrosse, girls field lacrosse and boys field lacrosse.

Story continues

“Here at Six Nations, we were cheering loud and proud,” said Chief Mark Hill, who called Montour “an amazing role model.”

“I know our young people have been looking up to Brandon,” Hill said.

“It is not only inspiring to our youth, but it was also a great opportunity for the community to come together.”

Montour, who spent more than an hour posing for photos and signing autographs, said he sees himself in the kids taking their first strides on the ice and learning to handle a lacrosse stick.

“I was in their shoes at one point,” he said.

“Very few Native American kids make it (to the NHL). There’s challenges on the way. So to see myself and other players around the league who have made it, it just gives them that extra jump to know it’s possible, and it’s there if you want it.”

Montour also donated $25,000 to Six Nations youth sports through a golf tournament he hosts with fellow NHL player Adam Henrique, who hails from nearby Burford.

“It’s all about the kids,” Montour said. “Any time we can help the community, we love to do that.”

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator