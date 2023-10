Met Office extends Storm Babet red warning area in Scotland

Hundreds of residents have been told to evacuate their homes amid a red weather warning as Storm Babet sweeps across Scotland.

Angus Council is evacuating more than 400 homes in the red weather warning area “for their own safety”, with three rest centres set up.

Two further rest centres are being prepared in Aberdeenshire, for residents unable to remain in their homes.

The Met Office has extended the weather warning from the initial warning area to cover the area north of Perth and Aberfeldy.

Angus Council said: “Over the past few days, resilience colleagues have been working with Sepa to identify areas at most risk of flooding due to the unprecedented level of rain that is expected to fall across Angus.

“Sepa have advised of a possible severe flood warning.

“As a result, we have identified approximately 335 homes in Brechin, and an additional 87 homes in Tannadice and Finavon where residents will be asked to evacuate for their own safety.”

Those affected are advised to attend three rest centres that have been set up in the area.

These are at Brechin Community Campus, Montrose Sports Centre and Forfar Community Campus.

Residents are advised to bring their own sleeping bags, pillows and any required medication.

At the Brechin Community Campus, shortly after 3pm, it appeared largely empty and media were not permitted inside by staff.

Aberdeenshire Council rest centres at Stonehaven Community Centre and Mearns Campus at Laurencekirk were opening from about 4pm.

One Brechin resident, John Stewart, 82, told the PA news agency he will not be leaving his home should the local authority attempt to evacuate the property.

John Stewart with his flood defence outside his home on River Street, Brechin (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Instead, Mr Stewart has built a wall around his garden to protect his home from flood damage.

He said the wall had successfully stopped water from getting in from the street previously where flooding was severe.

He said: “I won’t be leaving because my wife won’t go.”

He added: “The trouble is, the last time there was flooding we couldn’t get sandbags and ended up paying £3 each for them.

“The council is supposed to give you that stuff and they don’t.”

Asked if he believes the council has a duty to supply such items to Brechin residents, he said they should “look after” the people in the area.

The River South Esk, next to Mr Stewart’s home on River Street, is anticipated to overflow into the surrounding area.

Despite the flood warning, cars and some residents remained on the town streets as of mid afternoon, amid an increased police presence.

Some residents have placed sandbags at their front doors.

Angus Council said it has a limited supply of sandbags for residents and is prioritising the people and properties who are most vulnerable.

Sandbags, available at certain roads depots, are limited to 20 per resident while stocks last.

Angus Provost, Brian Boyd, told a livestreamed Angus Council meeting: “At this time I would … like to say my thoughts go to all the Angus residents affected by this storm today.

“I also thank all members of staff working in these atrocious conditions, keeping our residents as safe as humanly possible.”

The full council meeting was adjourned until Tuesday because of the “emergency situation”.

Stein Connelly, from Transport Scotland, said: “The existing red warning for Angus and South Aberdeenshire has been extended north of Perth up towards Stonehaven.

“A red warning is a rare event, issued by the Met Office, when they believe the conditions could present a risk to life. The advice from Police Scotland is that people should avoid travel in the red areas.

“Stay home if you can. If you need to make essential trips in the amber areas – expect a high level of disruption to the transport network.

“Resilience partners, road operating companies and transport operators are working hard to keep the network open – and the public can help us by planning ahead and by following the latest advice.”

Nearly 20,000 properties in Scotland had electricity cut off, according to a power company.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) restored power to 14,200 customers, and is working to reconnect around 4,250 properties, using mobile generators.

The firm increased staffing levels ten-fold in order to deal with the impact, and described “extremely challenging conditions” to repair wind-related damage, especially in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN distribution, said: “Storm Babet has tracked as expected so far, with wind gusts in excess of 70mph across the north-east and Angus.

“Our resource levels are very good, and we have ten times our usual operational capacity, ready to respond to any issues as they occur.”