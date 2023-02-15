Hundreds of Todays Top Modern Sportswear, Young Contemporary and Trend Driven Brands to Showcase at MAGIC New York This February

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / MAGIC New York, the premier wholesale fashion trade event for Modern Sportswear, Young Contemporary and Trend driven fashion organized by Informa Markets Fashion, today announces the full agenda and key brands attending the upcoming event slated for February 21-23, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York City.

MAGIC New York will host over 300 brands including new and emerging collections from Ciel, Love Knits NYC and Blue Bone Jewelry and returning brands like Betsey Johnson, Lucy Paris, FRNCH, Articles of Society, Chinese Laundry and Eileen Fisher. Over 100 brands will exhibit at MAGIC New York for the first time, further driving discoverability of both up and coming and established domestic and international brands. New to show brands include Barefoot Dreams, MIA Shoes, Bebe, LFD, Sundays Soho and Edit by Nine.

"MAGIC New York is set to deliver an impressive selection of fall and winter apparel, accessories and footwear to the market this February, highlighting top trends like matching sets, bold blazers, vintage inspired silhouettes and rich tones," said Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC. "As we shift the focus to our fashion-forward east coast audience, our goal is to highlight the sought-after assortment of trend driven styles that truly distinguish MAGIC New York as an east coast fashion destination, homing in on the dynamic, vibrant and cultured city feel."

The February edition of MAGIC New York highlights its largest international selection to date of over 50 brands including Angela Mara, Cougar, Clutch Bags & Shoes, ​Dantelle, Marciss Collection, Mat Fashion, ​Mitchie's and M Made In Italy, among others, from countries such as Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Spain, further underscoring MAGIC New York as a global metropolitan epicenter connecting retailers to a diverse global assortment of apparel, accessories, footwear and home, gift and beauty items.

As inclusion and accessibility are continuing priorities in the fashion industry, MAGIC will present 30 brands with extended sizing assortments, such as Sunday Brunch, Sweet Closet, Vocal, Skies Are Blue, Dress Forum and Marciss Collection.

Retailers from Anthropologie, ASOS, Bloomingdales, Free People, Macy's, South Moon Under and Urban Outfitters are confirmed to attend MAGIC New York to shop the show floor and discover upcoming trends, meet with new brands and connect with the fashion community.

Select Experiences and Daily Happenings:

Meeting your MAGIC: Mini Human Design Readings - February 21 & February 22, Booth #353

Mimosa Happy Hour Sponsored by Skies Are Blue - February 21, 10-11AM, Booth # 1411

Opening Night Happy Hour - February 21, 5-6PM, MAGIC Hub Booth #937

Networking Happy Hour with Jordan Rudow, VP of MAGIC - February 22, 5-6PM, MAGIC Hub Booth #937

MAGIC Sounds by DJ Eden - Show Days, MAGIC Hub Booth #937, available to all attendees

Industry editors are encouraged to attend for the chance to meet with designers and speakers of interest. Members of the press can register to attend at www.reg.fashionresource.com.

For more information on how to attend or become an exhibitor, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

ABOUT MAGIC NEW YORK

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

