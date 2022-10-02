Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say

More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported.

A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release.

Security video helped police catch the man, whose name has not been released, police said.

“This is crazy, “ resident Bahta Tesfu told KRON. “We’re supposed to be at work early in the morning, but we couldn’t do that.”

Residents told KNTV that tires were slashed in several apartment parking lots and along nearby streets in west Alameda.

Police ask that anyone whose vehicles were vandalized between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 30 contact jgreen@alamedaca.gov with information.

Alameda is a city of 78,000 people on an island just west of Oakland.

