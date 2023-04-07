Hundreds of thousands remain without power after dedly ice storm in Quebec

MONTREAL — More than half a million people in southern Quebec and eastern Ontario were still without power Friday, two days after a deadly storm coated the region in ice.

Crews from Hydro-Québec battled strong wind gusts as they sought to restore power to 500,000 customers on Good Friday, while Ontario's Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa worked to turn the lights on for another 60,000 and 12,000, respectively.

Gijo Nassif, who lives about a half hour from downtown Montreal, is among that half-million, though he said he's been able to take refuge at his fiancee's apartment where there's still power.

"But unfortunately, I’ve had to throw out most of my fridge and freezer contents. And my house is operating at too low temperatures, and with freezing temperatures tonight, it might be dangerous for the pipes,” Nassif said in an interview.

Nassif said that his uncle and aunt and their four young children, who also live in the area, are also in the dark.

"I think this could have been avoided had Quebec spent its money better on preventative measures for its power network, knowing full well the weather climate we get here. But as usual, money seems to be very mismanaged around here,” he said.

Quebec Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon was on the defencive during a Friday morning news conference, saying upgrades to the power system helped keep major Hydro-Québec infrastructure intact during the storm.

"The strategic assets of Hydro-Quebec have all been maintained. In '98, (it was) a different issue, thanks to the investment that was made," he said, referring to a storm 25 years ago that knocked out power to millions.

But still, he said, Wednesday's storm constituted a crisis.

"The last to be restored could be Sunday or Monday, but under the circumstances, I think we need to be satisfied with that," he said.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a 59-year-old man had died after being struck by a falling tree branch at his home in South Stormont, Ont., on Wednesday.

It was the second death to be reported as a result of that day's springtime ice storm.

Quebec provincial police said a man in his 60s died on Thursday morning when he was crushed by a tree branch while attempting to cut down branches on his property in Les Coteaux, southwest of Montreal.

Fallen branches still littered some Montreal streets on Friday, with crews working in strong winds to clear them away.

Heavy ice — in some cases up to 25 millimetres of it, according to Environment Canada — sent the branches crashing onto power lines, streets and cars on Wednesday.

Montreal's regional health authority said fallen limbs weren't the only danger the storm posed to residents.

Many families, it said, were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning because of the outages.

"These poisonings are putting pressure on emergency rooms, some of which have an occupancy rate of over 200 per cent," the Regional Directorate of Public Health said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

Officials said residents left without power were using space heaters or cooking appliances inside their homes in an effort to keep warm, along with camping equipment and fuel-burning appliances, leading to high carbon monoxide levels.

"In the last few hours, we have received about 60 reports of poisonings, an exceptional situation. The situation is particularly worrying in the districts of Lasalle, Montreal-North, Saint-Laurent, Ahuntsic and Pierrefonds," the press release said.

Maxime Nadeau, director of energy system control at Hydro-Québec, said 1,400 crew members are working through the long weekend to restore power.

"The weather situation we are monitoring today are ... wind gusts of 70 kilometres per hour that maybe could generate more outages," he said during the news conference.

In Montreal, Hydro-Québec's outage tracker said, roughly 290,000 customers were without power, along with 18,000 in Lanaudière, 33,000 in the Laurentians and 44,000 in Outaouais.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press