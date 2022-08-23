Hundreds of Taiwanese trafficked to Cambodia and held captive by telecom scam gangs

Helen Davidson and Chi Hui Lin in Taipei
·5 min read

Hundreds of Taiwanese are among unknown numbers of victims being held captive and forced to work in telecom scam networks by human trafficking operations in south-east Asia, authorities have said.

Police forces in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam have launched major operations to rescue their citizens and shut down the trafficking syndicates.

The traffickers, many connected to well known triads, are targeting mostly young Asian people via social media, offering well paid work and accommodation in countries including Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. On arrival, their passports are taken and they are often sold on to different groups and forced to work in offices running illegal phone or online scams.

The largest cohorts of victims appears to be from Vietnam and Taiwan. Taiwan authorities say almost 5,000 citizens have been recorded travelling to Cambodia and not returning. Police said they had identified at least 370 of them as being held against their will, but victims have said the number is likely to be much higher.

At least 46 people have returned to Taiwan in recent months, with some reporting they or others were forced to sign contracts, and were assaulted, raped, denied food and water, and frequently threatened. Rescues have been stymied or complicated by inadequate policing and corruption in Cambodia. Varying reports have said the perpetrators include Taiwanese, Chinese, Thai and Cambodian individuals.

News of the trafficking ring has been widely reported in Asia over recent weeks. Last week a viral video purported to show dozens of Vietnamese people fleeing a casino just inside the Cambodian border. The crowd of people were chased by guards wielding sticks as they ran from a building and jumped in a river to swim over the border to Vietnam. One 16-year-old reportedly drowned in the escape.

Yu Tang, a young Taiwanese woman who did not want to publish her surname, told the Guardian she was contacted via Facebook in April by a Taiwanese woman, who found her in a group for people seeking work. She was offered work overseas in call or assistance centres for online gaming and casino industries. When she expressed scepticism they offered to pay for a return flight and agreed to meet her in person.

“I didn’t believe them but then we met in public,” she said. The man appeared “normal”, Yu Tang said. She agreed to take the job and was met at the airport by different individuals, as well as several others also seeking work.

They were met again at Phnom Penh airport by others who “said they were travel agents but looked like gangsters”. The agents took the groups’ passports, claiming it was to organise sim cards, but did not return them.

“I knew if I wanted to call for help, I needed a sim card,” Yu Tang said. “In that moment we were imagining we’d be sold.”

All records of conversations with the traffickers were wiped off the victims’ phones, Yu Tang said, and they were taken to Sihanoukville and told they would be working in a phone scam operation. They were also told they would have to recruit others in order to pay US$17,000 if they wanted to be released. Yu Tang said when one man objected he was beaten unconscious and shocked with a stun gun. She said that man remains on Taiwan’s list of missing people.

Yu Tang said she was able to obtain a sim and immediately began to research the trafficking operation, finding details for a local politician’s office, who she contacted through Facebook.

The following day police and army officers arrived on site to collect her. She alleged the boss offered to pay them to “pretend nothing had happened”, but they refused. She has since returned to Taiwan.

Yu Tang said she believes many more Taiwanese remain trapped in Cambodia than authorities have confirmed, noting she saw at least 50 others being held in the same office where she was taken, and that the area was full of similar buildings. She said many people were forced to sign contracts which would be shown to any authorities questioning an individual’s status, and that people grew more fearful of speaking up the longer they were held.

“The longer they stayed the more horrible things they heard and saw, and got scared,” she said.

A view of Sihanoukville
A view of Sihanoukville. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Now back in Taiwan, Yu Tang said she is frequently contacted by the families of victims and potential victims, seeking her assistance to help them escape, and by police seeking her inside knowledge. Yu said she has helped eight people return to Taiwan so far.

Taiwanese police say they have arrested at least 67 people in connection with the trafficking ring, including 16 on Monday with alleged connections to local gangs.

Taiwan’s rescue efforts have been complicated by its lack of a diplomatic presence in Cambodia, as the country’s government recognises Beijing’s disputed claim over Taiwan as a province. On Friday the Chinese embassy issued a statement say it would assist “Taiwan compatriots”, who it claimed were Chinese citizens. Taiwan’s ministry of foreign affairs said it would “never outsource [consular assistance] to another country” but the mainland affairs council said it was in communication with China on this issue. Amid other efforts, Taiwanese police are patrolling the international airport with signs, questioning and warning travellers on their way to Cambodia.

In Hong Kong police last week said five people had been arrested, as authorities set up a taskforce to help more than 30 identified victims. China said it was working with Cambodian authorities to rescue victims and 60 minors had recently been rescued, including some from sexual slavery. Cambodia’s deputy national police chief General Chhay Sinarith said Cambodian authorities had uncovered numerous illegal online schemes targeting foreign workers and had arrested hundreds of people from China and Taiwan.

Cambodia’s interior minister, Sar Kheng, said on Friday his ministry would launch a nationwide check on the statuses of foreigners working or staying in hotels, rented properties and casinos.

Additional reporting by Xiaoqian Zhu

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war: US intelligence reveals Russia planning fresh strikes on Ukraine

    Money for Ukraine refugee hosts ‘should be doubled’ Moscow claims ‘Azov fighter’ behind car bomb fled in Mini Cooper Speedo-wearing Russian tourists leak defence secrets on Twitter Mark Galeotti: Paranoid Putin is losing the battle of wills Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th