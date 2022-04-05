Hundreds of swans observed in Calgary area are a 'conservation success story': naturalist

·5 min read
Hundreds of swans were observed at Frank Lake, near High River, Alta., over the weekend. (Nancy Hamoud - image credit)
Hundreds of swans were observed at Frank Lake, near High River, Alta., over the weekend. (Nancy Hamoud - image credit)

On Saturday, Calgary naturalist Brian Keating and his partner went out in search of spring, exploring the prairies and foothills to the south of the city, just looking to see who the latest migrants might be.

Their first stop was Frank Lake, the important bird area (IBA) that Keating has talked about so many times before, located just east of High River.

It's the lake that most recently was made famous by the overwintering pelican, which, by the way, the couple saw.

But it was the swans that stole the show. They counted 400 in one flock, and there were many more in smaller flocks, of both species, the trumpeter and the tundra.

These are the only two types of swan that can be seen in Alberta but there are seven swan species around the world.

The tundra has a yellow mark at the bill base and has a dish-shaped beak. It is the smaller of the two.

The trumpeter has a straight beak off the forehead, which is jet black and does not have any yellow.

Nancy Hamoud
Nancy Hamoud

Immature birds can be difficult to identify, featuring shades of grey. You need to see the bill colour, but according to an expert, any grey ones are likely trumpeters, as the first-year tundra swans would have lost their grey feathers in December.

But from a distance, both species look very similar. Keating used a scope, which helped. However, the call of the trumpeter is very distinctive, giving their identity away from a distance.

It's very easy to see why they are called trumpeter swans. Here's what they sound like.

Both sexes give that characteristic deep bugle oh-oh call, with the second syllable emphasized. They call to keep the pair or family together, which was happening Saturday, but they will also call to defend their territory or to sound an alarm.

Nancy Hamoud
Nancy Hamoud

Young birds make a higher-pitched call and develop their adult tone at eight or nine months of age.

And just for a comparison, have a listen to the sound of Alberta's other swan species, the tundra, which used to be called the whistling swan.

Tundras make a variety of nasal-honking calls that are smoother and higher-pitched compared with the trumpeter.

Keating called his buddy Greg Wagner to get his take on the numbers of swans at Frank Lake and their population health.

Wagner is a prominent High River naturalist and the volunteer caretaker of Frank Lake. He had seen some 600 on Saturday of both species, and told Keating that in any given year, the lake has about five per cent of the world's population of trumpeters.

They use the lake as a staging area, and to rest and feed during their migration northward.

But he also reminded Keating that the trumpeters are an incredible conservation success story, having been as low as 120 breeding pairs back in 1933.

The present population is about 35,000 — that's a huge increase from near-extinction.

The tundra have increased from about 34,000 since the early 1970s to about 180,000, Keating said.

Nancy Hamoud
Nancy Hamoud

The trumpeters' main overwintering location is in one small area in the Yellowstone thermal areas, so there is a potential of a big population crash if a bad winter occurs.

Wagner told Keating that a significant cause of death around Frank Lake is power-line collision. He found one dead swan that died this way on Saturday.

He has suggested to AltaLink, the electricity transmission company, that it pay a farmer to plant and leave a row or two of peas to the east of the lake, to encourage the swans to avoid the lines.

The swans fly back and forth from the lake to neighbouring fields to feed on spilled peas from last year's green pea crop, which is likely what Keating saw the flock of 400 feeding on.

Wagner is also concerned about the proposed 607-hectare (1,500-acre) solar farm to be built just northeast of the lake. The "lake effect" happens when water birds are tricked into landing on the [solar] panels and possibly getting injured.

Birds like loons and grebes cannot take off from a solid surface as they require a water runway to get airborne.

Trumpeters nest primarily in the boreal forest region of Alberta's north, but there are more and more reports of them settling in lakes in the foothills, too, in mixed aspen and grassland landscapes.

Tundra swans nest in the Arctic. They have adapted well to the short season up there. Tundra swan cygnets grow faster than those swans that breed in a warmer climate, and will fledge in as few as 60 days. That's twice as fast as the European mute swan.

Keating saw huge numbers of shoveler ducks on the lake, good numbers of mergansers, lots of scaups, some excellent numbers of common goldeneye with lots of courtship behaviour. Of course, lots of gulls, mallards, a few coots, grebes and some widgeon.

Wagner told Keating that Alberta is still a week away from the first of the shorebirds like avocets and yellowlegs arriving, but he did say that a black-necked stilt was seen on Saturday.

There is still some ice on Frank Lake, so there are lots more birds to come in the weeks ahead. Wagner updated Keating on his swan sightings: 1,500 on Sunday.

Further to the west, Keatring spotted a few bluebirds. Nothing says spring like a mountain bluebird sighting, he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th