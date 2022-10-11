Hundreds of skeletons found beneath Ocky White department store in Wales

Archaeologists working on the site of the former Ocky White department store in Haverfordwest (BBC)

Remains of more than 240 people have been uncovered beneath a former department store in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The remains - about half of which are children - were found by archaeologists excavating a medieval priory below the site of forner department store Ocky White in Haverfordwest.

Experts have described the discovery as “hugely significant”.

They believe the site is that of a priory named St Saviour’s, which dates to about 1256.

It is thought to have comprised a complex of buildings including dormitories, a hospital and stables, along with a graveyard that could have been used until the early 1700s.

Site supervisor Andrew Shobbrook, from Dyfed Archaeological Trust, told the BBC: “It’s quite a prestigious place to be buried. You have a range of people, from the wealthy to general townsfolk.”

Remains of hundreds of people have been found, and will now be analysed by experts (BBC)

Mr Shobbrook added that the remains uncovered on the site show evidence of the type of injuries that might be sustained during battle.

He theorised some of the deceased could have been victims of a siege carried out on Haverfordwest in 1405 by French and Welsh rebels.

Meanwhile, the significant presence of child remains is put down to high child mortality rates at the time.

Speaking to the BBC, archaeologist Gaby Lester said: “The site is showing itself to be massive part of the history of Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire.”

The remains are due to be analysed by experts before being reinterred nearby.

Department store Ocky White closed down in 2013. Dyfed Archaeological Trust is working on the riverfront site ahead of its being redeveloped into a food emporium including a rooftop terrace and bar.