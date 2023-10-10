Hundreds show up for pro-Palestinian rally in Vancouver

Up to 300 people attended a rally in Vancouver on Monday supporting Palestinians, days after attacks on civilians by Palestinian group Hamas prompted a declaration of war by Israel. (Yvette Brend/CBC - image credit)

Hundreds of people showed up to a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday afternoon as the conflict in Israel and Palestinian territories continues.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in Gaza and parts of Israel, according to authorities, as the Palestinian organization Hamas and the Israeli military escalate a conflict that was sparked by a surprise Hamas attack over the weekend.

The war has sparked concern from both Palestinians and Israelis in Vancouver, with the art gallery protest calling attention to the loss of life in Gaza especially — after the Israeli defence minister called for a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Up to 300 protesters gathered with Palestinian flags, some of whom were wearing the traditional keffiyeh scarf, and called for the end of what they deem to be a settler-colonial occupation in the Palestinian territories.

"My people have been oppressed for over 75 years and I'm here to stand mainly with my family, my parents and my two sisters," said Nasser Najjar, who said he has two sisters trapped in Gaza.

He says the only way he knows they are alive is if he sees them typing on a family WhatsApp group, but he has been mostly in the dark for over a day since the fighting began.

Najjar dismissed the idea that the pro-Palestinian rally — one of many held across Canada, including in Calgary and Toronto — was in support of Hamas, the group whose attacks on Israeli civilians has drawn condemnation from some politicians including B.C. Premier David Eby.





Najjar called on Western governments, including Canada, to withdraw support for the Israeli government, and said the conflict in the Palestinian territories had deeper historical roots.

"One day we will be free. I hope that you hear us. I hope that you see us," he said.

The protesters at the rally said that Western governments, including Canada, should withdraw support from the Israeli government.

Amal Joha, who was at the protest with her son Nehad al-Faraaneh, said Palestinians living in Gaza had a right to live peacefully.

"My family [are] all in Gaza. I want to tell to Mr. Trudeau ... I want him to feel [for] other people, to bring them here to Canada," she said through tears.

Amal Joha, who hails from Gaza, says Palestinian people deserve to live in peace and called on Canada to accept refugees from the war-torn region.

Mayor denounces 'anti-Israel' protests

The protest at the art gallery was largely peaceful and was monitored by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Earlier in the day, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim had denounced "anti-Israel" rallies being planned in the city and said the City of Vancouver condemned alleged terrorist acts in Israel.

"When informed of these rallies, I spoke with the VPD and am encouraged they will investigate and address any incidents of hate," he said in a statement.





While the protest largely saw supporters chant in support of a "free Palestine," a few Israeli counter-protesters showed up and were largely drowned out by the Palestinian supporters.

Their arrival prompted shouting and small scuffles in front of the art gallery.

One person was handcuffed by police, who broke up the scuffle, according to a CBC News reporter on the scene.

A few Israeli counter-protesters showed up at the pro-Palestine rally in Vancouver on Monday, and said they condemned 'terrorist' acts that are occurring as part of the war.

Rachel Goldberg, one of the counter-protesters, said they wanted to show support for civilians being killed by Hamas.

"We're just here to show that we are still here. You can't scare us and make us hide anymore," Goldberg said.

CBC News has contacted the VPD to find out if anyone was charged at or after the protest.