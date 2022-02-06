Hundreds rally in Strathmore in support of trucker convoy in Ottawa

·3 min read

Several hundred people rallied in Kinsmen Park on Jan. 29 in support of the convoys protesting in Ottawa over the mandatory vaccination requirements for shipping truck drivers.

On Nov. 19, 2021, the Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and the Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino issued a statement that as of Jan. 15, 2022, travelers who were at the time exempt from entry requirements, would be required to be fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines to enter the country.

Over 10,000 people including travelers who frequently cross the border, as well as many who oppose public health mandates, gathered on Parliament Hill over the weekend to demonstrate.

In Strathmore, though the gathering was much smaller, the message was of support for those protesting on the other side of the country.

“We just wanted to show, because of everybody’s division on everything, how your community is there to support you, no matter what it is,” said Amanda Bissett, who was one of the organizers of the rally in Strathmore.

“With the freedom convoy that’s rolling into Ottawa, I saw a post that every town and city around Canada should hold their own little rally on the same day, at the same time that the truckers roll into Ottawa at noon,” said Breanna Palmerchuk, who worked with Bissett.

“If Strathmore has a turnout like this, then imagine every other city and town across Canada.”

By comparison, the rally in Strathmore was notably less disruptive to public property, local law enforcement, and to town residents.

“People are stronger together in numbers … we are not against everybody else; we’re trying to bring people together,” said Palmerchuk.

Meanwhile from Ottawa, reports and videos have surfaced of vandals urinating on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, assault on local law enforcement and journalists, as well as harassment of shelters and businesses in the vicinity of the demonstration.

Locally and according to Bissett, the mindset of demonstrators takes a much more modest and respectful approach.

“Obviously, there are things that we’ve got to be respectful of … but this is just showing the community of support that we all have and bringing everybody together to just continue fighting for what you believe in,” said Bissett.

“The vaccines are there, everybody can choose to get it or not to get it, that’s their own choice. We are not against anybody or any of their choices.”

Palmerchuk suggested that until change happens, it is plausible similar demonstrations will continue until the federal government yields their decision.

“I think until a change happens, then there may be more of this, but speaking for myself, I mean (to) just bring the community together. Because of COVID-19, people have been so divided, we haven’t come together as a community to help each other.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a public statement, Monday, that he is not intimidated by the demonstrators and has no intention on repealing the mandate.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times

