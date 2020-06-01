Hundreds queue outside IKEA stores as lockdown restrictions ease

People queuing outside the IKEA store in Lakeside, Essex, which has reopened as part of a wider easing of lockdown restrictions in England. (PA)

Hundreds of people have been pictured queuing outside IKEAs all over the UK as the furniture giant re-opened 19 of its stores for the first time in ten weeks as lockdown rules were eased on Monday.

Swarms of shoppers, some of which had waited from 5:45am for the store’s 10am opening, waited for hours in socially distanced lines as temperatures reached 27C as the UK heatwave continues.

Limited numbers of customers will be granted entry to the store at any one time and only one adult and one child per household will be permitted in branches on each visit.

Protective screens have been installed at checkouts and only cashless payments are being accepted.

Play areas and restaurants will remain closed however the retailer are offering takeaway hotdogs, burgers and its famed Swedish meatballs from its bistros.

Other measures to ensure safer trading during the coronavirus outbreak include “social distance wardens” to help shoppers navigate a new one-way system in the stores.

Swarms of people were pictured outside stores, some of which had waited from 5:45am for the store’s 10am opening. (PA)

IKEA said that only limited numbers of customers will be granted entry to the store at any one time and only one adult and one child per household will be permitted in branches on each visit. (PA)

IKEA, Britain’s largest furniture chain said its smaller high street stores would not reopen yet, and its outlet in Coventry would remain permanently closed with the potential loss of 352 jobs.

Peter Jelkeby, the UK and Ireland’s CEO said: “While the experience might be a little different to before – it’s the same IKEA.”

The company opted to close all of its stores on March 20, along with many other homeware stores because of the coronavirus pandemic but items have been available to buy online, although with longer waiting times for delivery.

The reopening comes as non-essential retailers across England begin to restart following Boris Johnson’s announcement on Thursday.

Wednesbury’s IKEA reopens at 10am today and the queue is already across one side of the car park. I spoke to one customer who started queueing at 5.45am this morning - she is now first in the queue pic.twitter.com/mLp4uqEnA4 — Dayna Farrington (@DaynaF_Star) June 1, 2020

Other furnitures stores as well as car showrooms and outdoor markets are among the retail businesses allowed to open, with the government seeking to allow the economy to restart.

Primary schools have also re-opened following the announcement with children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 returning to the classroom on Monday.

Many have been kept at home by worried parents amid concern that it might be unsafe for children to return to lessons.

Schools have remained open throughout the coronavirus restrictions for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Primark also announced its plans to reopen on June 15th. (PA)

Primark also announced on Monday its plans to reopen all 153 of its English stores on 15 June.

The retailer, owned by the Associated British Foods, previously disclosed that it had lost money at a rate of £650m for every month that all stores were closed during the lockdown.

A spokesman told Drapers: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers.

“That is why we will only reopen our stores in the UK once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so. We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.”

Primark said it will introduce physical-distancing protocols in its stores with all employees to be offered personal protection gear, including masks and gloves, it said.

