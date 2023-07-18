Hundreds of puppies rescued after fire breaks out at Broward pet store, officials say

Tuesday was not a normal day for a group of South Florida firefighters who extinguished a blaze at a pet store — and saved hundreds of puppies trapped inside the building.

Around 7:15 a.m., units of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department rushed to the Forever Love Puppies pet store, 9803 Pines Blvd., after receiving reports of a fire, Division Chief Scott Gunn told the Miami Herald. When crews arrived, they saw a large amount of smoke coming out of the structure after sprinklers put out the flames.

Gunn said rescuers assisted with ventilating the structure and carrying around 170 small dogs to the parking lot in front of the store.

“There they were kept in temporary kennels until the business owners could secure transportation for them to another facility,” Gunn said in an email. “There were no remaining hazards on this scene and no animals were injured on this incident.”

Rescuers removed around 170 puppies from the Forever Love Puppies pet store in Pembroke Pines on July, 18, 2023. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue

