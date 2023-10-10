Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators surround Israeli embassy in London

Protesters with flags and banners outside the Israeli embassy on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in their hundreds outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington on Monday night in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel which has claimed hundeds of lives.

The demonstration saw a Palestinian flag draped on top of a lamp post opposite the building as demonstrators waved “free Palestine” banners and chanted.

A protester climbed about 30 feet to attach the red, white, black and green flag to cheers from the hundreds below. A firework was also fired at the embassy building.

Parts of the embassy had been boarded up amid the protest.

Chants from the crowd included “Israel is a terrorist state”, “Free Palestine” and “Allahu akhbar”.

Large groups of police officers watched on as placards calling for Israel to “end the occupation” were also waved.

A Met Police tweet said on the embassy protest: “We are aware of instances of suspected criminal damage in Kensington High Street. Offices are on scene, intervening and gathering evidence. We are actively seeking to locate and arrest those suspected of being involved in any criminal activity.

“We are engaging with protesters in Kensington High Street. We encourage those taking part to do so safely and responsibly. Do not put yourself or others at risk of injury by climbing street furniture or buildings. Officers will take action if any criminal activity occurs.”

Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the groups behind the demonstration, said in a statement: “The offensive launched from Gaza can only be understood in the context of Israel’s ongoing, decades long, military occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land and imposition of a system of oppression that meets the legal definition of apartheid.

“This is the context in which we need to understand the cycle of violence. If violence is to end, both that of the oppressor and the oppressed, then we must all take action to end the root cause – Israeli apartheid and oppression of Palestinians.”

Meanwhile around 2,000 people attended a Jewish community vigil for Israel in Westminster.

People attending the vigil outside Downing Street (PA)

Speakers at the event, arranged by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council, included the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

There were chants of “let our children go” by the crowd at the vigil, which event organisers estimated was around 1,500-2,000 strong.

Many of those attending held up photos of Noa Argamani, an Israeli woman who was kidnapped by Hamas militants. Others waved the Israeli flag, as well as banners which stated: “I stand with Israel”.

Politicians speaking at the vigil emphasised the nature of cross-party support for Israel in the UK and expressed their opposition to the attacks and kidnap of civilians by Hamas.