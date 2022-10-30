Hundreds plunge into river after India bridge collapses

Hundreds were plunged into the river as the bridge gave way

At least 32 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat, officials say.

Hundreds have been plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows people hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.

Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. Authorities said rescue efforts were under way.

It comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

The 230-metre-long (754 feet) colonial-era bridge was built during British rule of India in the 19th Century.

Videos show scenes of chaos as onlookers attempt to rescue those trapped in the water as darkness fell.

Another video shows people climbing up netted wire remains of the bridge to escape the water.

Emergency responders from neighbouring districts have been sent to the scene to help with rescue efforts.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a three-day visit, said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy".

Mr Modi has announced compensation for the injured, as well as the next of kin of those who have died.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in the area? Only if it's safe to do so, you can get in touch by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.