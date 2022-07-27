Hundreds pay respects to North Kansas City officer killed in line of duty

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday evening at Vineyard Church in Kansas City’s Northland to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, the suburban police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Visitors were greeted by a large American flag suspended by a fire truck as police patrol vehicles streamed into the church parking lot on Tuesday evening. Many of those in attendance were public safety workers, including members of the Kansas City, Independence and Olathe police departments along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Small groups of people passed through the church auditorium where a casket draped in a large American flag was set at the center as two officers stood beside it. A portrait of Vasquez in his police uniform was set up nearby.

The visitation comes as the North Kansas City community, especially those in law enforcement, have mourned the sudden loss over the past seven days. Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a man authorities say confessed to the crime hours later.

Vasquez, remembered in his obituary as a man who had long dreamt of a law enforcement career, finished his police academy training roughly one year ago and joined the North Kansas City Police Department as a recruit. His death marks the first officer killed in the line of duty in North Kansas City, and he was recently awarded the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest honor.

The public visitation was the first of the formal services for Vasquez. His funeral service was to be held Wednesday with a large procession to follow as Vasquez’s body would be taken to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Vasquez was fatally shot on July 19 around 10:40 a.m. after he pulled over a vehicle for an expired temporary license plate. Authorities allege Joshua Rocha, 24, confessed to killing him and said he committed the crime because he did not want to go to jail that day