Hundreds more homes, medical office and retail are planned in York County. Here’s where

York County has decisions to make on more homes, a medical office and retail space.

The county planning commission meets March 14. Projects for that group to consider come from Fort Mill, York and Lake Wylie.

Here are the latest proposals for the commission to consider:

▪ Bull Creek LLC applied to rezone 155 acres in York for a new home subdivision. The 975 McAfee Court address is on York Highway, west of Gordon Road. The rezoning would allow for a planned 409 manufactured homes.

There are 62 mobile homes now at the center of the property. County planners have concern with the proposal, which would involve a mile-long extension of utilities and would have a greater density of homes than is currently there.

▪ A 5-acre site just south of Charlotte and the North Carolina line could add more medical and retail space in Fort Mill. UA Properties applied to rezone property at 3251 S.C. 160 W., north of Zoar Road. The rezoning would allow for a planned 35,000 square feet of medical office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

A submitted sight plan shows three separate buildings. One is two-story.

▪ Another phase of Paddlers Cove in Lake Wylie set to bring 195 new homes is up for a time extension. The four-phase, 135-acre project on the east side of Bethel School Road, off Paddlers Cove Drive, was approved in March 2020. Fielding Homes applied for its first one-year extension of its vested rights to build the homes. Projects can request up to five one-year extensions. Initial approvals typically come with vested rights for two years.

▪ VK Handsmill applied to build The Gables at Handsmill in Lake Wylie. Plans show 19 homes on 51 acres at the end of Pinnacle Way. Only about 21 acres of the property can be developed, with the rest part of a Duke Energy right-of-way. The site is just north of the existing Handsmill subdivision. It includes a peninsula into Lake Wylie.

▪ Travis Boyd Construction applied to build six lots on more than 10 acres to extend the Fernwood subdivision in western York County. The York area property at King and Sutton Spring roads is undeveloped now. Fernwood was built in two phases, one in 1974 and the other in 1990.

▪ Seven property owners will have to change addresses as part of the coming Meriway Pointe subdivision in Lake Wylie. Homes off Charlotte Highway and Glenn Brandon Road, largely along the shores of Lake Wylie, will have new addresses off roads within Meriway Pointe. The subdivision along Crowders Creek was approved in 2015 and has come back up for several time extensions with the county since, most recently as a plan for almost 400 new homes.