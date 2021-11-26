Hundreds of missing FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine. How did they get there?

Hundreds of unopened FedEx packages were found in an Alabama ravine the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

How they got there remains a mystery, but FedEx was called to come get them, officials said in a Nov. 24 news release. The county is just northeast of Birmingham.

“To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears 300-400 boxes of assorted sizes have been thrown off a ravine,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote in a Facebook post. “Hopefully we will have some answers soon.”

The exact location was not revealed, officials said, but it was on private property.

Investigators have not offered a theory on how the packages ended up in the ravine, but photos show the boxes were scattered rather than stacked.

FedEx was alerted and the sheriff’s office reports the company “sent multiple trucks and drivers from all over the south” to collect the packages on Thanksgiving Day. A local church supplied the crew with holidays meals, officials said.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to stay away from the area until the packages were picked up. A deputy stood by to guard the boxes until they were removed, officials said.

Some of the packages had been “opened by the land owner looking for names and addresses,” the sheriff’s office said.

The discovery comes at a time of year when millions of Americans are turning to online shopping and home delivery as a way to do their holiday shopping.

FedEx issued a statement Nov. 25 to media outlets, WBRC reported: “We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.”

14-year-old driving five kids in stolen SUV leads Alabama troopers on chase, cops say

Hiker searches for mystery couple photographed during proposal at Tennessee waterfall

Watch large buck ‘riding the waves’ in ocean off NC beach. ‘It was an amazing sight’