Thousands march against Gaza conflict in central London

Thousands of people have flocked to Kensington High Street to protest against the conflict in Gaza.

The protest, which officially started at 12pm, saw demonstrators march from Hyde Park to the Israeli embassy in Kensington.

A temporary stage has been set up by organisers where speakers, including Jeremy Corbyn, addressed crowds. Dozens of police officers have lined nearby streets.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked protesters for showing solidarity to the people of Palestine.

Crowds chanted “oh, Jeremy Corbyn” and threw roses as he took to the stage.

“Think what it’s like being a mother or father and seeing a building bombed in front of you, knowing your family is in there, and you can do nothing,” said Mr Corbyn.

“It’s our global voices that will give succour, comfort and support in those settlements alongside Gaza and all over the West Bank, East Jerusalem who are suffering at this time.

“End the occupation now. End all the settlements now and withdraw then. End the siege of Gaza now.”

Around 20 protesters used scaffolding to scale Northcliffe House as police stood by.

Demonstrators could be heard chanting "free, free Palestine," and held banners calling for an end to the bombing of the territory by Israeli forces.

Protesters from all backgrounds held placards to demand “justice.”

One board read “free Palestine” while another said, “save humanity.”

Trains did not stop at Marble Arch causing disruption to journeys.

Footage posted on social media showed rammed tube stations as protesters queued for trains.

Protesters also gathered on the road in front of Northcliffe House to pray for peace for those in Palestine. They continued to pray despite the rain.

University student Huda said it was “completely unacceptable” that western countries were doing nothing about the conflict.

“It’s up to us to stand up for the Palestinian people because they have no one,” she said.

“If we can’t go there and help them physically we can come here and show our support this way.

“It’s not about being Muslim it’s about caring for humanity and the lives that are being lost. It doesn’t matter what religion you are.”

Mushfiqur, 20, echoed his friend's comments and told the Standard: “I think it’s a disgrace. These are innocent children and women being killed on their own land and the UK government are just sitting there watching what’s happening when I believe they can make a difference.

“These problems have been happening for years and years and nothing’s changed.”

During the march, former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott told crowds they were part of a "worldwide movement for justice".

"We must remember we are part of an international movement," she said.

"This is a worldwide movement for justice.

"Palestinian people are having their land seized ... and they are now being killed in their homes.

"All of this is illegal."

Husam Zumlot, Palestinian ambassador to the UK, said: "This time is different. This time we will not be denied any more. We are united. We have had enough of oppression.

"Today we are saying enough, enough with the complicity. Thank-you for standing with us."

The Metropolitan Police said a policing plan is “in place” to ensure everybody is kept “safe and to reduce the spread of Covid-19."

It comes as the Associated Press (AP) reported that an Israeli air strike destroyed a high-rise building that housed the AP, Al-Jazeera and other media in the Gaza Strip.

The AP said the air strike came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building.

The news agency said there was no immediate explanation as to why the building was targeted.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee from their homes after a week of sustained conflict.

Since Monday night, Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes.

At least 126 people have been killed in Gaza, including 31 children and 20 women.

In Israel seven people have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and a soldier.

The demonstration in London has been organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “It is vital that the UK Government takes immediate action.

“It must stop allowing Israel’s brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished.

“The bombardment of Gaza which is killing civilians including children is a war crime.

“The UK Government is complicit in these acts as long as it continues to offer Israel military, diplomatic and financial support.”

