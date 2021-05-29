Thousands join anti-vaccination and Kill the Bill protests in central London

Thousands of people have gathered in central London to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Many of the crowd in Parliament Square on Saturday had travelled from outside the capital.

Some claimed the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading “My body, my choice”, and protested against the idea of vaccine passports.

Several people set off smoke bombs and one launched a firework.

One man, who did not give his name, said he had come “because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the Government are lying to us”.

Another said she had attended because the press “are lying to us”.

By around 1.20pm, the crowd had started to disperse and head up Whitehall.

Large numbers again on this #NoVaccinePassports #antilockdownprotest, which is the latest in a series of mass demonstrations.

Hundreds of Kill The Bill demonstrators also gathered in London's Russell Square to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Proposals in the new bill include putting start and finish times on protests and noise limits. Under the new rules those who damage memorials could also face prison sentences of up to ten years.

The bill could also expand stop-and-search powers and includes an offence of "intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance."

We have issued an open letter to those organising or participating in the various large public gatherings expected to take place in London today.

It is designed to stop people occupying public spaces and doing things such as hanging off bridges or attaching themselves to monuments.

The Met issued an open letter to those protesting on Saturday.

The police force “urged people to comply with the restrictions that apply to large gatherings.”

It comes after a large-scale anti-lockdown protest in London last month which saw two police officers taken to hospital.

Last week, seven protesters were arrested at a pro-Palestine demonstration in London.

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker said that despite arrests the protest went ahead “safely and without incident”.

He said: “We saw a significant number of people gather in central London to take part in a demonstration.

“Our policing plan was successfully implemented and I am pleased that the main event was facilitated safely and without incident.

“We reacted quickly to the decision by a small group to break away from the main protest and where offences were identified, arrests were made.”

