Hundreds of Haringey and Southwark council workers strike over pay

Almost 250 council workers across two London boroughs are entering a series of 24-hour strikes in a disupte over pay.

Housing repair workers from Haringey and Southwark councils, in north and south London, are striking on Monday after rejecting a pay offer of a flat rate increase of £1,925, Unite Union said.

Workers are also set to strike for 24 hours on October 2, 9 and 16.

The national pay offer is “below the rate of inflation and amounts to a real terms pay cut”, Unite said.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members provide critical frontline council services. Despite the essential roles they undertake, their employer thinks it is acceptable to propose what amounts to yet another real terms pay cut, at a time when they increasingly can’t make ends meet.

“Unite never takes a backward step in supporting its members and is dedicated to enhancing their jobs, pay and conditions.

“Unite will be providing members across these London boroughs with its complete support.”

Unite said a survey of its members in local authorities revealed that nearly half have struggled to afford heating, electricity and water bills.

Almost a third have struggled to afford food and clothing, 17 per cent have struggled to meet rent and mortgage payments and six per cent have been forced to use food banks.

Councils are not legally bound to follow the local government pay increase and can pay a higher rate to workers, the union said.

Union members at 23 local authorities across England and Wales have voted for industrial action amid the pay dispute, with strikes set to escalate “throughout the autumn”, Unite said.

Workers at Tower Hamlets and Westminster councils have also voted to strike.

Unite regional officer, Simon McCartney said: “The proposed strike action will inevitably cause major disruption across the three boroughs but this dispute is the fault local government employers who are failing to value workers and properly reward them for their hard work.”

Haringey Councillor Sarah Williams said: “This strike relates to a national pay dispute affecting several councils across the country, a process in which Haringey Council has no direct role.

“We value our staff and strive to be a fair and welcoming employer, and we recognise that this industrial action is largely a response to the cost-of-living crisis impacting workers across the country.

“This strike comes during a major investment and improvement programme aiming to deliver a high-quality housing repairs service. We apologise to all our tenants and leaseholders and want to reassure them we will be doing all we can to minimise the knock-on effect on our residents during the four strike days.”

Southwark Council has been approached for comment.