Hundreds of guns surrendered to Sask. police during annual amnesty program

Hundreds of guns were handed over to Saskatchewan police services during this year's edition of an annual gun amnesty program.

Over a three week period, gun owners were given the chance to turn in unwanted or replica firearms and ammunition, and not face unauthorized possession or careless storage charges.

"For every firearm that is turned in, it is one less firearm in the community that could potentially enter the hands of the criminal element," said Cam McBride, Saskatoon Police Service acting deputy chief.

This year, 268 guns and nearly 4,800 rounds of ammunition were surrendered:

Saskatoon Police Service received 114 guns.

Saskatchewan RCMP received 67 long guns and 14 handguns (81 total firearms).

Regina Police Service, 40 guns.

Moose Jaw Police Service, 24 guns.

Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, 6 guns.

Weyburn Police Service, 3 guns.

Weapons surrendered to police during the amnesty are checked to see if they are involved in ongoing investigations before being destroyed by a machine that chop them up into scrap metal.

McBride said the surrendered firearms are largely coming from law-abiding citizens who don't want or use the weapons.

McBride said he doesn't know how often weapons are stolen from homes and used for crime.

Data from Statistics Canada shows the rate of breaking and entering to steal a firearm rose from 2009 to 2016, spiking at four incidents per 100,000 people in Canada, before dropping to 2.4 per 100,000 in 2020.

Police forces in Prince Albert, File Hills First Nation and the Town of Wilton, Sask., participated in the amnesty, but received no guns this year.

The program previously ran in 2018 and 2019 before taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2022. Before that, the Regina Police Service held its own gun amnesty. Overall, more than 1,000 guns have been surrendered to police through the programs.