Hundreds gather to support Ukraine, condemn Russia invasion at Fort Worth protest

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read
Emerson Clarridge/eclarridge@star-telegram.com

Wearing as capes, shawls and scarves the azure and yellow flag of an imperiled country, several hundred people demonstrated on Sunday on the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The protesters held bunches of balloons. They chanted “Putin out! Save Ukraine!” and held signs. Their spirits were occasionally buoyed by the honks of passing vehicles on Weatherford Street.

At times, they sang.

Dmytro Gonchar, a 42-year-old software engineer who lives in Flower Mound and is originally from Ukraine, stood on the sidewalk with his wife and son nearby. He said that he was concerned about mounting civilian deaths.

“He may not stop in Ukraine,” Gonchar said of President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Gonchar has been in touch with relatives in Ukraine whose access to information has been limited because they have lost the internet and electricity.

“They don’t know what’s on,” he said.

There was scattered fighting in Kyiv on Sunday and battles broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the Associated Press reported. Strategic ports in the country’s south came under assault from Russian forces.

With Russian troops closing in around Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million people, the mayor of the capital expressed doubt civilians could be evacuated, the AP reported.

At the demonstration, Gwyneth Kemp said that a friend in Ukraine was unable to leave and travel to Poland, as had been her plan.

“It’s important that people don’t ignore this,” she said as she held a sign that read “Stand with Ukraine.”

Kemp, who is 25 and lives in Fort Worth, said that she and her friend have been exchanging messages via Discord, an app whose name describes the circumstance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine invasion: More than 120,000 refugees have left country since Russia began military offensive, says UN

    Over 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have left the country since Russia began its invasion on Thursday, according to the UN. As Ukraine's forces battle Russian troops in the capital Kyiv and in the north, south and east of the nation, the UN deputy high commissioner for refugees, Kelly Clements, said the situation was expected to get worse. Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday that his country will open nine reception centres along its border with Ukraine.

  • Democratic socialist group linked to AOC claims US ‘set the stage’ for Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Largest socialist organisation in the US calls for America to withdraw from Nato

  • Ukraine conflict: Russian rouble plunges after new sanctions announced

    The growing tensions also helped to push the price of Brent crude oil back above $100 a barrel.

  • WRAPUP 17-Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert; West squeezes Russian economy

    President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities. The United States said Putin was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric", amid signs that the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two was not producing rapid victories, but instead generating a far-reaching and concerted Western response.

  • Harrison Barnes upset with officiating after loss vs. Nuggets

    The Kings were not pleased with the officiating at the end of the game. Jokic nearly fouled out late in the fourth quarter, but officials ignored a questionable screen on Fox and later overturned a call that would have sent Barnes to the free-throw ...

  • Japan joins U.S., others in excluding Russia from SWIFT system

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will join the United States and other Western countries in blocking certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo will put sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and extend $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Kyiv, Kishida told reporters. "This Russian invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo and shakes the international order to its core," Kishida said.

  • Bolsonaro won't condemn Putin, says Brazil will remain neutral over invasion

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday declined to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, while departing from his government's official stance at the United Nations to say Brazil would remain neutral. Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, recently snubbed U.S. entreaties not to visit Putin in Moscow ahead of the invasion, and angered Western allies by saying he was "in solidarity with Russia," without elaborating. On Friday, Brazil voted for a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite reluctance by Bolsonaro.

  • 8 people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire

    Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 15 people and seven cats and dogs as flames ripped through an apartment building, officials said. The fire burned on the third and fourth floors of the building in the city's South of Market neighborhood, the fire department said. Fifteen apartments in the building were impacted, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter told SF Gate.

  • Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic won't play Russia in World Cup qualifying playoff due to Ukraine invasion

    Poland is scheduled to play Russia on March 24 in a playoff semifinal for a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Liz Truss Says She Backs Brits Who Want To Fight In Ukrainian Resistance

    Asked if she would support people going to Ukraine to help the fight, the foreign secretary replied: “Absolutely, if that’s what they wanted to do.”

  • Russian forces appear to shift to siege warfare in Ukraine- U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia, frustrated by early battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, could be shifting its strategy to siege warfare just as President Vladimir Putin raises the risk of a catastrophic miscalculation by putting nuclear forces on heightened alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Sunday. Putin gave the order to his nuclear forces as Washington assesses that Russian troops have made limited progress in their four-day-old invasion due to stiff Ukrainian resistance and planning failures that have left some units without fuel or other supplies, U.S. officials said. As missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, hundreds of thousands of civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing the Russian assault into neighboring countries.

  • 'Forgive us' Ukraine: hopeless dread grips Russia's war critics

    Alexandra and Anna, both 27, were among a steady trickle of Russians at Ukraine's embassy in Moscow on Sunday who voiced shame, anguish and a sense of utter hopelessness after Russia's invasion, offering heartfelt apologies to Ukrainians. The friends, who declined to give their surnames, believe their own brothers have been deployed with Russia's National Guard as part of the invasion following exercises in Crimea, one as a conscript and one as a contractor. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and began a full-scale invasion of its neighbour four days ago, triggering a Western political, strategic, economic and corporate response unprecedented in its extent and coordination.

  • Russian officials warn Finland and Sweden of 'serious military and political' retaliation if they join NATO

    The warning comes as Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, a move that President Joe Biden called "a dangerous moment for all of Europe."

  • Former British ambassador on Putin’s standing in Russia

    Former British Ambassador Sir Andrew Wood has said President Putin made a “fantastically bad decision” in invading Ukraine. He said the Russian leader “is not doing anything for his standing at home”.

  • State of the Union: Biden faces a nation rattled by inflation, uncertain of his leadership

    In a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, 51% say the economy is in a recession or a depression, the gloomiest outlook in six years.

  • Blood, tears and defiance in Ukraine: 'We will win'

    STORY: The aftermath of a battle was clear on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.Blood stains on the snow were visible near a Russian armored personnel carrier after the body of a Russian soldier was carried away.A local resident remained defiant that Ukraine will prevail."After we've killed this one [nods to the place where a body of Russian soldier laid earlier], the others run away. They were some 12-15 people. That's it. We will win. They won't take Kharkiv. They have run back to where they came from.”Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops pushing into Kharkiv on what was the fourth day of an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, nearly 400,000 civilians have fled into neighboring countries.Thousands of cars packed with Ukrainian refugees were lined up near the Polish border.Hundreds of other people headed for the border on foot, trudging along in sub-zero temperatures with children, pets and whatever possessions they had the strength to carry.A young boy from Kyiv and his family were given a ride part of the way… he fought back tears as he discussed how his father stayed behind.“We left Dad in Kiev…. and Dad will be selling things and helping our heroes, our army, he might even fight.”Meanwhile, in Russia, police detained more than 900 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 44 Russian cities on Sunday, raising the total since the start of Russia's invasion to over 4,000, according an independent group monitoring the protests.One woman said (quote), “I don't want this war. Almost no one here wants it. We don't want it to weigh on our conscience for decades. I don't want to feel guilty for living here through my whole life."Some in Moscow were bracing nervously for the sweeping Western sanctions that are expected to cause mayhem on markets on Monday.Some ATMs were out of cash in Moscow; in St. Petersburg, people stood in long lines to withdraw money.The U.S. embassy said Americans they should consider leaving "immediately" due to the increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russian airlines.

  • Russia faces major disruptions to oil, commodities flows without SWIFT

    Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said. The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment to Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. While some Russian banks - including Gazprombank, which services large oil and gas payments - have escaped full blocking sanctions, traders and analysts said the time it takes to switch to new systems will still mean major upheavals to flows.

  • FIFA Will Allow Russia In World Cup Qualifiers, Despite Czech, Poland, Sweden Boycott Threats – Update

    SECOND UPDATE: 3 PM PACIFIC: World Cup producers FIFA will allow the Russian national soccer team to participate in World Cup qualifying games, the organization said today. The moves comes as Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have declared they will not participate in any matches with Russia in the qualifying rounds. FIFA will allow […]

  • Romney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘moron’ as moderates demand party ditch ‘Putin wing of GOP’

    Georgia congresswoman faces bipartisan backlash over appearance at white nationalist conference

  • Ukrainian forces keep grip on Kyiv despite Russian onslaught

    Ukrainian forces and armed volunteers fought fiercely to maintain control of Kyiv against Russian troops as explosions and gunfire shook the city.