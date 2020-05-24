'Dangerous and selfish behaviour': Hundreds gather in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods despite concerning COVID-19 trends in Ontario

Bryan Meler
Yahoo News Canada

Toronto’s first real day of summer saw hundreds of people choosing to abandon social distancing requirements, by gathering in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Videos show large groups of people gathered and enjoying the sunshine, as others in the city, province and country stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

This week, the city reopened amenities in hundreds of parks. But by law, Toronto still has its own social distancing “emergency order” in place: people from separate households are not allowed to be within two metres of one another, and can be fined up to $5,000 upon conviction.

Originally put into action in April early, the rule continues to be in place for good reason. As of Friday evening, 1,883 of the province’s 3,846 active cases are found in the city’s public health region. Toronto also recently recorded 220 of the province’s 412 new cases, while consistent community spread has been reported throughout the past few months of the pandemic in Ontario’s most populous area.

Despite the province being in the first phase of its reopening process, Premier Doug Ford has said that he and health officials are seeing “concerning” trends as its daily cases and testing outputs continue to trend in worrisome directions.

In the entire province, people from different households are still not allowed to gather in groups of five or more. But that didn’t seem to stop hundreds of people Saturday from potential contributing to the spread of a virus that’s already killed 2,048 people, so far.

Joe Cressy, a Spadina-Fort York city councillor and chair of the Toronto Board of Health wasn’t too impressed by the showing Saturday.

"You're putting yourself, your parents, your grandparents, and your friends at risk. So, grow up," said Cressy to CP24.


Others who have decided to heed the advice of public health officials, also aren’t too pleased with what they’re seeing.

Some have made jokes in these uncertain times, but others have also questioned what role police should play as people disobey the emergency order put in place by Mayor John Tory.





