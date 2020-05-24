'Dangerous and selfish behaviour': Hundreds gather in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods despite concerning COVID-19 trends in Ontario

Toronto’s first real day of summer saw hundreds of people choosing to abandon social distancing requirements, by gathering in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Videos show large groups of people gathered and enjoying the sunshine, as others in the city, province and country stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

This week, the city reopened amenities in hundreds of parks. But by law, Toronto still has its own social distancing “emergency order” in place: people from separate households are not allowed to be within two metres of one another, and can be fined up to $5,000 upon conviction.

Originally put into action in April early, the rule continues to be in place for good reason. As of Friday evening, 1,883 of the province’s 3,846 active cases are found in the city’s public health region. Toronto also recently recorded 220 of the province’s 412 new cases, while consistent community spread has been reported throughout the past few months of the pandemic in Ontario’s most populous area.

Despite the province being in the first phase of its reopening process, Premier Doug Ford has said that he and health officials are seeing “concerning” trends as its daily cases and testing outputs continue to trend in worrisome directions.

In the entire province, people from different households are still not allowed to gather in groups of five or more. But that didn’t seem to stop hundreds of people Saturday from potential contributing to the spread of a virus that’s already killed 2,048 people, so far.

A video from a friend passing by Trinity Bellwoods about 30 minutes ago.



🤦



Toronto: Canada’s Florida. pic.twitter.com/VOrd6tK15B — Dan Robson (@RobsonDan) May 23, 2020

I said woooooooooow pic.twitter.com/nzOlMcR9Zw — Justin Mob (@JustinMob) May 23, 2020

Joe Cressy, a Spadina-Fort York city councillor and chair of the Toronto Board of Health wasn’t too impressed by the showing Saturday.



"You're putting yourself, your parents, your grandparents, and your friends at risk. So, grow up," said Cressy to CP24.

Toronto, this will not end well if we don’t all do our part and respect physical distancing. Going outside is good for physical and mental health, but at a distance. We’re by no means out of the woods yet. Anything but. Please, we are all in this together. https://t.co/OCHR9uSa6L — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 23, 2020

The scenes today in Trinity-Bellwoods are so disappointing. This is dangerous and selfish behaviour. While by-law and TPS officers are on site, clearly people are not getting the message to physically distance. I’ve spoken with senior city staff who are actively assessing options — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 23, 2020

Others who have decided to heed the advice of public health officials, also aren’t too pleased with what they’re seeing.



Some have made jokes in these uncertain times, but others have also questioned what role police should play as people disobey the emergency order put in place by Mayor John Tory.





Where are the police? If this was another neighbourhood they'd roll up and break this up real quick. https://t.co/pqSxVuHBmP — Donnovan Bennett (@donnovanbennett) May 23, 2020

Can't wait to sit at home for another 3 months — Stacey B (@beets79) May 23, 2020

We've moved past the point of people being stupid. These are not stupid people. These are heartless people. They're smart people who know that they can carry the virus to someone much more vulnerable than them. They've been told that for months. They just don't care. — Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) May 23, 2020

@johntory @fordnation Why are there no police monitoring Trinity Bellwoods Park!?! Absolutely unacceptable and dangerous! As a neighbour I am extremely concerned for my safety!! So disappointed ☹️ #COVID19Ontario — Ok3Times (@okthreetimes) May 23, 2020

Close Trinity Bellwoods. The people of Toronto have proven they can’t manage the space. Close it down. — Lauren Richard (@BeerGirlCA) May 23, 2020

I rode by Trinity-Bellwoods this afternoon. I’ve never seen it that full before. No joke. I saw women going into the bushes by the dog bowl to pee - all the bathrooms are closed obviously. The police and bylaw officers looked confused and frustrated. Not cool, Toronto. — Jaime (@habitualpixel) May 23, 2020

I don’t think it’s that fair blame Toronto police and bylaw officers for the mess at Trinity Bellwoods. Let’s be very clear: police are not your parents. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. As adults we should be able exhibit control and informed decision making. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) May 23, 2020

Glad to know I stay inside and do my part just to have all these people go out and enjoy the weather... 😒 @The_Strath — Krystal (@girlbrushedpink) May 23, 2020

Trinity Bellwoods... this is the reason we can’t have nice things pic.twitter.com/Kvs28zZaKG — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) May 23, 2020

