Hundreds gather in downtown San Luis Obispo to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

More than 300 people have gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo on Friday evening for an abortion rights vigil, following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund is hosting the rally, which began in front of San Luis Obispo Superior Court at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers are expected to include Planned Parenthood organizer Mariam Shah, San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart, Morro Bay City Councilmember Dawn Addis and more.

Similar vigils are also expected to be held in Ventura, Santa Barbara and other locations around the United States following the Supreme Court’s announcement Friday that it would end the constitutional right to abortion after 50 years.