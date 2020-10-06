Hundreds of freelance musicians call for aid with Parliament Square performance

Some 400 freelance musicians have performed in Parliament Square to demand more targeted support for self-employed performers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The socially distanced protest, called Let Music Live, featured a rendition of Mars from Holst’s The Planets before the group held a two-minute silence.

Among the attendees were violinists Tasmin Little and Nicola Benedetti, conductor David Hill, cellist Raphael Wallfisch and clarinettist Emma Johnson.

A second performance took place concurrently in Birmingham’s Centenary Square.

The Government has launched a £1.57 billion fund for the creative industries, much of which will go to venues and organisations, but organisers say more financial help is needed within the freelance community.

Hill, who led the performance, said it was an example of the freelance community’s “brilliance”.

He told the PA news agency: “It was an emotional experience because these people play with incredible passion and precision. You probably saw that many of them – most of them – didn’t have any music. They had memorised it.

“It is just yet another element of just what brilliance we have and just why it should not be silenced, and why they have been forgotten. They must be remembered.”

Hill, who has performed with The Bach Choir in London and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, described freelance musicians as “the backbone” of British culture.

The ensemble played a fifth of Mars, representing the maximum 20% support freelancers receive from the Government through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme grants, according to organisers.

Their two-minute silence hoped to draw attention to the “the 45% of musicians currently not covered by the SEISS grant,” they added.

