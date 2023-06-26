Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte airport as storms descend. Here’s the latest.

With storms forming over North Carolina and other east coast states, Charlotte Douglas International Airport had more than 300 delayed and 47 canceled flights by Monday afternoon.

According to Federal Aviation Administration, weather and thunderstorms delayed flights going to New York and New Jersey more than two hours.

New York airports had about 100 canceled and 150 delayed flights, according to FlightAware’s Misery Map. Those included Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather bullet early Monday for the Charlotte region. Expect severe thunderstorms from about 4 p.m. through the evening, it said.