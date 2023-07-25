Nova Scotia floods: Body found of one of four missing

Police have recovered the body of a 52-year-old man whose vehicle was submerged after devastating floods in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Unidentified remains were also found as police continue to search for three others missing, including two children.

The weekend flooding was caused by the heaviest torrential rains to hit the Atlantic Canada region in 50 years.

Hundreds have been displaced and several highways, local roads and properties have been damaged.

Officials said 25 bridges have been affected, and six were completely destroyed in the floods.

About 500 to 600 people were displaced across Nova Scotia because they cannot reach their homes, though many have been able to return on Monday as some evacuation orders were lifted, the province said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that it continues to search for the missing, who are from the town of West Hants, north of Halifax.

The 52-year-old man and the three others went missing after their cars became submerged in flood waters.

Police had located a pickup that the two missing children were travelling in, but found no sign of them. Three other people in that car had managed to escape.

They also located a second vehicle, in which the 52-year-old man and a youth were believed to be travelling in. Two others were rescued from the vehicle.

The name of the man, as well as the name and ages of the three others have not been released by police.

Authorities are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's office to identify the remains that were found.

At a news conference on Sunday, the mayor of West Hants appeared visibly emotional as he discussed the search efforts.

"We've dedicated a lot of resources today to help find those families," said Abraham Zebian, holding back tears. "We're doing everything we can."

Both Mr Zebian and the RCMP have advised locals not to join the search and rescue efforts due to dangerous conditions.

Nova Scotia suffered extensive flooding over the weekend after it was hit with its heaviest rain in more than 50 years

Nova Scotia was hit by 250 millilitres of rain in a 24-hour period - equivalent to what the province would usually see over a three-month period, said premier Tim Houston.

Mike Savage, the mayor of Halifax, described it as a torrential pour of "biblical proportions".

Nova Scotia declared a province-wide state of emergency on Saturday that will remain in effect until 5 August, and the federal government said it will be sending assistance to help those impacted.

Mail delivery was halted in the province on Monday, said Canada Post, as it evaluates the safety of its employees and operations.

Halifax's Pride Parade on Sunday was also postponed due to the severe flooding.

The flooding is the latest extreme weather event to hit northeast Canada - recent wildfires have burnt a record area, sending clouds of smoke south into the US and destroying dozens of homes in Nova Scotia.