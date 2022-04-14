Hundreds cross English Channel as PM announces Rwanda migration plan

Ben Mitchell, PA
·2 min read

Hundreds of people have crossed the English Channel on the day the Government announced plans to send asylum seekers to be processed in Rwanda.

Women, children and men were brought ashore at Dover, Kent, on several occasions through Thursday by Border Force and RNLI boats.

At least two people, who were apparently poorly following the crossing, were helped off the boats.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the Royal Navy in “operational command” from Thursday of handling boats crossing the Channel while, under newly revealed plans, those detained could be flown to Rwanda.

More than 5,000 migrants are thought to have arrived in the UK this year so far after crossing the Channel.

Since the start of 2022, 4,617 people had reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats as of Tuesday, according to data obtained from the Home Office and compiled by the PA news agency.

It is understood that a further 600 arrived on Wednesday with hundreds more on Thursday, although these figures have not yet been confirmed.

The previous highest daily total for this year was recorded on March 15 when 405 people made the crossing in 12 boats, analysis shows.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A young child was amongst a group of people arriving in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A record 1,185 people made the crossing to the UK on November 11 2021 – the highest recorded since the start of 2020.

In March this year, 3,066 people made the crossing.

This is nearly four times the amount recorded for the same month in 2021 (831) and more than 16 times the amount for 2020 (187).

It is also the fourth highest monthly total recorded since the start of 2020, behind July (3,510), September (4,652) and November (6,869) last year.

A total of 28,395 people made the crossing in 2021, compared with 8,417 in 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a