Hundreds climb fountain in London as England fans flood streets after Ukraine victory

Fans seen climbing the Shaftesbury memorial fountain in Piccadilly Circus, following England’s win against Ukraine (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thousands of football fans flooded the streets of London to celebrate England’s Euro 2020 victory over Ukraine on Saturday evening.

Hundreds were climbing on the Shaftesbury memorial fountain in Piccadilly Circus, waving the St George flag, as they did earlier this week following England’s win against Germany on Tuesday night.

Cars driving past Piccadilly Circus – and throughout the capital – could be heard honking and beeping, celebrating the win, while in some areas fireworks were let off in scenes of widespread jubilation.

Hundreds of fans were also gathered in Leicester Square, cheering, throwing beer and chanting in the street near the Hippodrome Casino.

The Three Lions triumphed 4-0 over Ukraine in the quarter-final match in Rome, and will now face Denmark in the semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday at 8pm.

PA reported that one woman was being treated by paramedics near the entrance of a tube station, with what appeared to be a minor head wound.

The Metropolitan Police congratulated England on their “outstanding performance” in a tweet, and said that officers remained on duty across London “to make sure everyone can celebrate safely”.

They added: “Piccadilly Circus in particular is now very crowded with people climbing up the Eros statue,” and asked people to avoid the area.

