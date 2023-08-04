Hundreds of children fall ill at World Scout Jamboree with Bear Grylls calling for calm

(ES Composite)

Hundreds of children at a world scouting convention have fallen ill with heat exhaustion because of sweltering temperatures in South Korea.

At least 600 people at the World Scout Jamboree have been treated for heat-related illnesses since Tuesday’s start of the conference in southwestern Buan.

Britain has sent consular officials to the site because the UK has the largest contingent of scouts at the event, said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

South Korean ministers ordered water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and drafted in medics to the event amid temperatures of 38C in some parts of the country.

“The government will use its all resources to ensure that the jamboree can end safely amid the heatwave," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a cabinet meeting approving a £3.6m package to support the jamboree.

Among those in attendance is adventurer Bear Grylls who called for people to remain calm. He posted a clip of his speech at the opening ceremony on Instagram with the caption: It’s super hot in Korea. To all @Scouts there, remember the mantra: Shade & hydrate act early if struggling buddy buddy always.”

Around 39,000 participants, most of them scouts aged between 14 and 18, are at the event.

Several scouts were seen being stretchered off into a treatment room as temperatures climbed to 34C in Saemangeum, the area of reclaimed land in Buan where the scouts are camping.

Emergency services said most of those who fell ill due to the heat had mild symptoms.

Some activists and parents have questioned the viability of the jamboree, the first global gathering of the scouts since the pandemic.

Organisers said they were modifying the schedule depending on the temperature, adding that the scouts remained resilient.

“Despite the heat and the difficulties and the challenges that they are facing, only 8% reported that they were very unsatisfied with the experience so far," Jacob Murray, the director for World Events at the Scouts, told reporters.

“We are grateful to the Korean government and provincial government for providing additional resources."

The jamboree comes a few weeks after the President Yook Suk Yeol’s government was criticised for its handling of floods which killed over 40 people.

Some residents of Buan said the government should have been better prepared for the heat.

Earlier on Friday, Yoon called for an “unlimited" air-conditioned buses and water trucks to be sent to the jamboree.

A day earlier, he ordered dozens of military doctors and nurses to go to the campsite to provide emergency care.

Some 39,000 participants from 155 countries were attending the event as of Friday, according to officials. The event is due to run until August 12.