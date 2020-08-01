Hundreds of cars destroyed in overnight blaze at scrapyard

About 900 cars have been destroyed in a devastating blaze at a scrapyard near Doncaster.

Firefighters worked throughout the night on Friday as flames spread across the site in Bentley Moor Lane in the village of Carcroft, South Yorkshire.

Photographs from the scene show the charred remains of the vehicles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Around 900 cars were damaged during the blaze on Friday night (South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue/PA)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident in Carcroft – located about six miles north of Doncaster – shortly before 10pm on Friday.

More than 40 firefighters from across Yorkshire, along with a police drone unit, were on scene at the height of the blaze.

It was initially believed 30 cars were affected but by Saturday morning the figure was revised to 200 and then to 900 by noon.

The fire in Carcroft is now OUT and the investigation into how it started is underway. These photos show the huge devastation that this fire has caused – it is thought around 900 cars have been damaged. More… 👇https://t.co/LYl2sQxZsU pic.twitter.com/GNGuaytKCw — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 1, 2020

The fire service confirmed there were no injuries.

By 8am on Saturday, all but three fire crews had been stood down and by 1pm the fire was fully extinguished.

South Yorkshire Fire service said: “A fire investigation into how the blaze started is now under way.

“It is thought that around 900 cars have been damaged in the blaze, however, there have been no injuries.”