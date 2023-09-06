Hundreds of Caribbean islanders forced to abandon homes amid rising sea levels

An aerial view of the island of Carti Sugtupu, off the coast of Panama - LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Hundreds of people are preparing to escape a tiny Caribbean island as rising waters threaten to engulf their homes.

The densely populated island of Carti Sugtupu off Panama’s north coast is under threat from climate change induced sea level rises, suffering from flooding on a regular basis.

Experts say the sea will engulf Carti Sugtupu and dozens of neighbouring islands in the Guna Yala region by the end of the century.

Forty-nine of the islands are populated and are just a few feet above sea level.

A Guna Indigenous man prepares his boat as hundreds begin to pack up and leave the island - LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

“The fact is that with sea levels rising as a direct cause of climate change, almost all the islands are going to be abandoned by the end of this century,” said Steven Paton, a scientist at the Panama-based Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.

Carti Sugtupu’s inhabitants are soon set to move to a settlement on mainland Panama, built by the government.

“We have noticed that the tide has risen,” said Magdalena Martinez, 73, a retired teacher.

“We think we’re going to sink, we know it’s going to happen.”

Carti Sugtupu’s inhabitants are soon set to be rehoused in newly built settlements on the mainland - LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images

The government said it will be ready to move families to the settlement, which is a 15-minute boat ride away, by the end of this year or early 2024.

Each family will have 300 square meters (3,200 square feet), including a two-bedroom house, drinking water and electricity, according to the government.

Experts worry it will put the culture and way of life of Carti Sugtupu’s Indigenous community of fewer than 2,000 at risk.

The community currently lives without potable water or sanitation.

Residents must venture out in boats to collect drinking water from rivers or buy it on the mainland.

Few have reliable electricity. Most residents receive a few hours of power per day from a public generator.

A house destroyed by the sea on the island of Carti Sugdupu - LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

None have their own toilets, and residents have to visit communal cubicles at the ends of piers where wooden boards over the sea serve as latrines.

“There is no room to expand homes or for children to play,” said Human Rights Watch in a recent report.

“Floods and storms have made life even harder... affecting housing, water, health and education. Such extreme weather is only expected to become more common as the climate crisis accelerates.”