Hundred of scarecrows are on display in SLO County. Here are some to look for

Pirates, a maniacal Mad Hatter and a grinning Cheshire Cat are among the creations dotting downtown sidewalks, streets and open lots in Cambria and San Simeon.

Hundreds of the sculptures are on display through the month of October as part of the 14th annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival, which includes sidewalk displays of individual sculptures as well as larger, themed displays.

The Central Coast event was featured on USA Today’s list of the 10 best fall festivals in the United States.

“What started as a small festival with just 30 scarecrows has turned into a month-long celebration featuring 500 scarecrows made by local businesses, students and residents,” USA Today writer Katie Jackson wrote Aug. 29. “Many of the scarecrows are made of recycled materials so they’re as sustainable as they are scary (or funny).”

“Over the years,” organizers said, “the festival has grown into one of the most unique festivals of hand-crafted folk art in the U.S., drawing thousands of visitors from around the world.”

CambriaÕs famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These scarecrows are on the 1200 block of East Main Street in Cambria.

According to festival President Paulla Ufferheide, some of this year’s exhibits include a display honoring area nonprofit organizations, a group of pirates, art in an outdoor museum setting and a giant pumpkin eater chasing a field full of pumpkin scarecrows.

Some of the largest displays in Cambria are the Open Air Art Museum, located near the Shell Station at 589 Main St.; Cambria Recycles Challenge, in front of Cambria Center for the Arts at 1350 Main St., and Non-profits of Cambria, in front of Santa Rosa Catholic Church at 1174 Main St.

Another big exhibit is the Pirates Cove group, located next to San Simeon Bar and Grill, 9520 Castillo Drive in San Simeon.

For further details, go to cambriascarecrows.com.

CambriaÕs famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These scarecrows are on the 1200 block of East Main Street in Cambria.

Cambria’s famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. The “Kraken” is the largest scarecrow in the “Pirate’s Cove” located next to San Simeon Bar and Grill, 9520 Castillo Drive in San Simeon.

Cambria’s famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. The “Kraken” is the largest scarecrow in the “Pirate’s Cove” located next to San Simeon Bar and Grill, 9520 Castillo Drive in San Simeon.

Cambria’s famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. The “Kraken” is the largest scarecrow in the “Pirate’s Cove” located next to San Simeon Bar and Grill, 9520 Castillo Drive in San Simeon.

CambriaÕs famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These scarecrows are located on Main Street near Santa Rosa Catholic Church.

Cambria’s famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These scarecrows are at the 1700 block of Main Street.

CambriaÕs famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These artsy scarecrows are located on 1350 Main Street at the Cambria Center for the Arts Building.

CambriaÕs famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These artsy scarecrows are located on 1350 Main Street at the Cambria Center for the Arts Building.

CambriaÕs famous scarecrows are spread out from Cambria to San Simeon to the north. These artsy scarecrows are located on 1350 Main Street at the Cambria Center for the Arts Building.