What is the Hundred? The rules, teams and players as 100-ball tournament returns in 2022

Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of Welsh Fire's Hundred campaign to focus on resting and recuperating before England's upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Bairstow was on Tuesday named in the squad to face the Proteas at Lord's on August 17 before Tests at Old Trafford and the Oval conclude the three-match series.

England also have a busy autumn and winter schedule that includes two tours of Pakistan and series against Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, as well as the Twenty20 World Cup.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman- a constant fixture in the England side since being recalled in late 2020 - was due to represent Welsh Fire in their opening match against champions Southern Brave at Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, but he will no longer be making himself available for selection after enduring "a hectic few months" of international cricket.

Bairstow said in a statement: "I'm really disappointed I won't be part of The Hundred this year. I loved it last year, but I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series. All the best to the Welsh Fire men and women - I'll be cheering you on."

A Welsh Fire statement read: "We understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best. We can't wait to get our Hundred campaign under way tomorrow night and then look forward to getting back in front of our own fans at Sophia Gardens on Sunday."

Southern Brave won the inaugural competition last year, beating Birmingham Phoenix in the men’s final at Lord’s after Oval Invincibles won the women’s crown.

What are the rules for the matches?

The blurb on the Hundred website sums up the aims from simplicity of the game to the desired audience: “Seven cities, eight teams, 100 balls. The Hundred will be played over five weeks during the school holidays and will be a great way for families to enjoy cricket.”

The ECB’s market research showed that two and a half times more people questioned identify with a city rather than a county; 75 percent of families said they prefer short games that finish by 9pm and 19 percent of those asked who do not follow cricket said the complicated nature of the sport’s terminology is the main barrier to attending games. Those answers have underpinned the design of the tournament.

The broadcasters will try to make it easier to tell which team is winning. So for the team batting first the scoreboard will show runs scored from balls faced (57 runs from 25 balls), for the team batting second it will be runs needed and balls remaining (75 required from 51 balls) with Sky using the WinViz equation as well (which shows the percentage chance of each side winning updated ball by ball).

Each team’s innings will be 100 balls long (plus no balls and wides) with 10 lots of 10 balls from each end. The captains will choose whether a bowler bowls five balls in a row or stays on to bowl all 10. The bowlers can bowl a maximum of 20 balls per innings and can bowl two five-ball overs in a row either from the same end or alternate ends.

The decision review system using Hawkeye will be available for the first time in domestic cricket in England as well as a ‘smart replay’ system that will call no balls automatically (which will result in a free hit).

One of the main reasons for the Hundred is to complete matches in two and a half hours ending at 9pm to attract young families. Teams will be on the clock throughout. There will be 50 seconds allowed for change of ends for broadcasters.

The fielding side can call a two-minute timeout when the head coach can come on the field and talk tactics to players. It is not compulsory and can only be called after 25 legitimate balls have been bowled in an innings.

There will be a 25 ball powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle and umpires will call “five” at the end of an over instead of “over” as has been traditionally the case. They will also hold up a white card to signify the end of the first five legitimate balls from one end.

Who are the players?

The Hundred 2022 squads – men's

Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley.

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell/Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith.

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter.

Northern Superchargers

Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese.

Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes.

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock/James Fuller, Marcus Stoinis/Paul Stirling, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan.

Trent Rockets

Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan/Tabraiz Shamsi, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Welsh Fire

Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw.

The Hundred 2022 squads – women's

Birmingham Phoenix

Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin.

London Spirit

Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger.

Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur.

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater.

Oval Invincibles

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White.

Southern Brave

Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano.

Trent Rockets

Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow.

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey.

