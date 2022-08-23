What is the Hundred? The rules, teams and players as 100-ball tournament returns in 2022

What is the Hundred? The rules, teams and players as 100-ball tournament returns in 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
After its debut season last year, The Hundred is back for a second term. Southern Brave won the inaugural men's competition, beating Birmingham Phoenix in the men’s final at Lord’s. Oval Invincibles are defending the women’s title.

What are the rules for the matches?

The blurb on the Hundred website sums up the aims from simplicity of the game to the desired audience: “Seven cities, eight teams, 100 balls. The Hundred will be played over five weeks during the school holidays and will be a great way for families to enjoy cricket.”

The ECB’s market research shows that two and a half times more people questioned identify with a city rather than a county; 75 percent of families said they prefer short games that finish by 9pm and 19 percent of those asked who do not follow cricket say the sport’s terminology is the main barrier to attending games. Those answers have underpinned the design of the tournament.

Broadcasters try to make it easier to tell which team is winning. So for the team batting first the scoreboard shows runs scored from balls faced (57 runs from 25 balls), for the team batting second it is runs needed and balls remaining (75 required from 51 balls) with Sky using the WinViz equation as well (which shows the percentage chance of each side winning updated ball by ball).

Each team’s innings lasts for 100 balls (plus no balls and wides) with five lots of 10 balls from each end. The captains choose whether a bowler bowls five balls in a row or stays on to bowl all 10. The bowlers can bowl a maximum of 20 balls per innings and can bowl two five-ball overs in a row, either from the same end or alternate ends.

Ben Duckett talks tactics with his Welsh Fire team-mates - GETTY IMAGES
The decision review system using Hawkeye is available for the first time in domestic cricket in England as well as a ‘smart replay’ system that automatically calls no balls (which result in a free hit).

One of the main aims for the Hundred is to complete matches in two and a half hours ending at 9pm to attract young families. Teams are on the clock throughout. There are 50 seconds allowed for change of ends for broadcasters.

The fielding side can call a two-minute timeout when the head coach can come on the field and talk tactics to players. It is not compulsory and can only be called after 25 legitimate balls have been bowled in an innings.

There is be a 25 ball powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle and umpires call “five” at the end of an over instead of “over”. They also hold up a white card to signify the end of the first five legitimate balls from one end.

What are the teams and who are the players?

The Hundred 2022 squads – men's

Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley.

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell/Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith.

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter.

Northern Superchargers

Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper, Ben Raine, David Wiese.

Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain, Jack Haynes.

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock/James Fuller, Marcus Stoinis/Paul Stirling, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan.

Trent Rockets

Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan/Tabraiz Shamsi, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Welsh Fire

Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw.

The Hundred 2022 squads – women's

Birmingham Phoenix

Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin.

London Spirit

Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger.

Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur.

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater.

Oval Invincibles

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White.

Southern Brave

Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano.

Trent Rockets

Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow.

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey.

