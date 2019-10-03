The Hundred: Northern Superchargers pick Ben Stokes over Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow

Ben Stokes will play for the Leeds-based franchise in The Hundred, with Northern Superchargers selecting England's man of the moment ahead of Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

The new 100-ball tournament was launched on Thursday, with the eight franchises officially named and the first batch of players allocated, including England's centrally contracted Test contingent.

The Headingley side, which represents Yorkshire and Durham, had an embarrassment of riches to choose from but could not look past Stokes, the undisputed star of the summer.

Test captain Root was picked up by Nottingham-based Trent Rockets instead, with Bairstow joining Welsh Fire in Cardiff.

Elsewhere Jofra Archer will spearhead the Southern Brave bowling attack, Jos Buttler heads up Manchester Originals, Chris Woakes represents Birmingham Phoenix and Sam Curran joins brother Tom at Oval Invincibles.

Each team was also able to pick up two 'icon' players from their local area, as well as the first two representatives of their women's side.

