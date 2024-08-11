Who needs what to progress from the Hundred group stages?

There is ball-by-ball commentary of every game in The Hundred available across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app [Getty Images]

The fourth edition of The Hundred is reaching the climax of the group phase.

Some teams are in a good place to progress to the knockouts while others have already been eliminated.

BBC Sport, with the help of data analysts CricViz, looks at what each team needs to do to progress.

What is the format for The Hundred?

Each side plays eight games in the group stage - including facing their local rivals twice - with the team who finishes top of the table progressing to the final.

The teams who finish second and third meet in the eliminator, with the winner of that going forward to the final.

The group stages conclude on Thursday, 15 August. The eliminator is on Saturday, 17 August and the final is the following day at Lord's.

Teams with the same points are separated by net run-rate initially and, if that is the same, by their head-to-head record.

Who needs what to progress in the women's Hundred?

[BBC]

Chances of qualifying for knockouts according to CricViz's CompViz model: Invincibles 74%, Fire 71%, Superchargers 67%, Rockets 38%, Spirit 27%, Phoenix 21%.

Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles are in a strong position to reach the knockouts. Wins in their final group game will guarantee they progress, but net run-rate may decide who tops the group and automatically reaches the final.

Northern Superchargers' defeat by Manchester Originals on Sunday has put their progression in doubt. A win in their final game would put them in a strong position but both Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix can catch them.

Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix likely need to win their remaining games, and even then they may be relying on net run-rate to decide their fate.

Manchester Originals and defending champions Southern Brave are eliminated.

Who needs what to progress in the men's Hundred?

[BBC]

Chances of qualifying for knockouts according to CricViz's CompViz model: Invincibles 100%, Brave 90%, Phoenix 60%, Superchargers 29%, Rockets 20%.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix are in a strong positions to reach the knockouts.

Invincibles have secured a knockout spot, while one last win would ensure a final position. Any slip-up would allow Brave or Phoenix to catch them and net run-rate would decide who tops the group.

One more win would guarantee Brave a knockout place, but Phoenix may need to win both of their remaining games depending on other results.

Northern Superchargers boosted their chances with a win on Sunday but likely need to win their final game to stay in contention.

Trent Rockets need to win both of their remaining games and rely on other results going their way.

Welsh Fire, London Spirit and Manchester Originals are eliminated.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 140 off 20 overs equals seven runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition's run-rate from the other team's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 in the case of this tournament.

Even though The Hundred does not call five balls an over, that premise is still used to calculate net run-rate.